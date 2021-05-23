How to watch 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games live!

The 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series will continue on Sunday, May, 23, with the 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games and here is how you can watch all the live streaming coverage. On this busy day of track and field coverage, fans can watch live stream on USATF.TV, NBC and NBCsports.com from Boston, Massachusetts.

Live webcast on Sunday will begin at 10:00 a.m. for a one hour coverage, which ends at 11:00 a.m. ET. The action will resume on USATF.TV at 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET before the coverage switches over to NBC and Peacock Premium from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. All events will be available for on demand viewing on USATF.TV

The 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games will featured several world and Olympic champions competing at Boston’s Copley Square for the only street meeting on the 2021 Continental Tour series.

World champions such as Noah Lyles, Wayde van Niekerk, Steven Gardiner, Dafne Schippers and Grant Holloway are among the list of stars set to compete, while the likes of Aleia Hobbs, Ajee’ Wilson, Natoya Goule and Bryce Hoppel will also be in action.

The meeting will stage 14 disciplines – the 100m, 150m, 200m, sprint hurdles, 200m hurdles, 600m (road) and mile (road) for men and women.

Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, spectators will not be allowed to attend this year’s adidas Boost Boston Games, but you will be well covered.

Here’s how you can follow the 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games:

Where to watch

A 90-minute live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel. Countries and territories not listed in the television and streaming table below can watch live coverage on YouTube.

The adidas Boost Boston Games will also be shown live on the following broadcast partners in their respective counties and territories:

Watch 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games

ARGENTINA DIRECT TV AUSTRALIA FLOSPORTS BELIZE ESPN BOLIVIA DIRECT TV BOSNIA ARENA SPORT BRAZIL GLOBO CARIBBEAN FLOW SPORTS CHILE DIRECT TV COLOMBIA DIRECT TV COSTA RICA ESPN CROATIA ARENA SPORT CZECHIA CZECH TV DENMARK NENT ECUADOR DIRECT TV EL SALVADOR ESPN FINLAND NENT, MTV OY FRANCE L’EQUIPE FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES L’EQUIPE GERMANY SPORTD GUATEMALA ESPN HONDURAS ESPN HUNGARY AMC ICELAND NENT IRELAND TG4 ISRAEL SPORT 5 ITALY SKY KOSOVO ARENA SPORT MEXICO ESPN MONTENEGRO ARENA SPORT NICARAGUA ESPN NORTH MACEDONIA ARENA SPORT NORWAY NENT PANAMA ESPN PARAGUAY DIRECT TV PERU DIRECT TV POLAND POLSAT PORTUGAL SPORT TV SERBIA ARENA SPORT SLOVAKIA JOJ TV SLOVENIA ARENA SPORT SOUTH AFRICA SUPERSPORT SPAIN TELEDEPORTE SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA SUPERSPORT URUGUAY DIRECT TV VENEZUELA DIRECT TV