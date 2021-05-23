How to watch 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games live!

The 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series will continue on Sunday, May, 23, with the 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games and here is how you can watch all the live streaming coverage. On this busy day of track and field coverage, fans can watch live stream on USATF.TV, NBC and NBCsports.com from Boston, Massachusetts.
Live webcast on Sunday will begin at 10:00 a.m. for a one hour coverage, which ends at 11:00 a.m. ET. The action will resume on USATF.TV at 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET before the coverage switches over to NBC and Peacock Premium from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. All events will be available for on demand viewing on USATF.TV
The 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games will featured several world and Olympic champions competing at Boston’s Copley Square for the only street meeting on the 2021 Continental Tour series.
How To Watch And Follow Gateshead Diamond League: May 23
Video Highlights: Kerley Runs Away From Gatlin At Ostrava Golden Spike
World champions such as Noah Lyles, Wayde van Niekerk, Steven Gardiner, Dafne Schippers and Grant Holloway are among the list of stars set to compete, while the likes of Aleia Hobbs, Ajee’ Wilson, Natoya Goule and Bryce Hoppel will also be in action.
The meeting will stage 14 disciplines – the 100m, 150m, 200m, sprint hurdles, 200m hurdles, 600m (road) and mile (road) for men and women.
Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, spectators will not be allowed to attend this year’s adidas Boost Boston Games, but you will be well covered.
Here’s how you can follow the 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games:
Where to watch
A 90-minute live stream of the meeting will be available in a number of territories via the World Athletics YouTube channel. Countries and territories not listed in the television and streaming table below can watch live coverage on YouTube.
The adidas Boost Boston Games will also be shown live on the following broadcast partners in their respective counties and territories:
Watch 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games
|ARGENTINA
|DIRECT TV
|AUSTRALIA
|FLOSPORTS
|BELIZE
|ESPN
|BOLIVIA
|DIRECT TV
|BOSNIA
|ARENA SPORT
|BRAZIL
|GLOBO
|CARIBBEAN
|FLOW SPORTS
|CHILE
|DIRECT TV
|COLOMBIA
|DIRECT TV
|COSTA RICA
|ESPN
|CROATIA
|ARENA SPORT
|CZECHIA
|CZECH TV
|DENMARK
|NENT
|ECUADOR
|DIRECT TV
|EL SALVADOR
|ESPN
|FINLAND
|NENT, MTV OY
|FRANCE
|L’EQUIPE
|FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES
|L’EQUIPE
|GERMANY
|SPORTD
|GUATEMALA
|ESPN
|HONDURAS
|ESPN
|HUNGARY
|AMC
|ICELAND
|NENT
|IRELAND
|TG4
|ISRAEL
|SPORT 5
|ITALY
|SKY
|KOSOVO
|ARENA SPORT
|MEXICO
|ESPN
|MONTENEGRO
|ARENA SPORT
|NICARAGUA
|ESPN
|NORTH MACEDONIA
|ARENA SPORT
|NORWAY
|NENT
|PANAMA
|ESPN
|PARAGUAY
|DIRECT TV
|PERU
|DIRECT TV
|POLAND
|POLSAT
|PORTUGAL
|SPORT TV
|SERBIA
|ARENA SPORT
|SLOVAKIA
|JOJ TV
|SLOVENIA
|ARENA SPORT
|SOUTH AFRICA
|SUPERSPORT
|SPAIN
|TELEDEPORTE
|SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA
|SUPERSPORT
|URUGUAY
|DIRECT TV
|VENEZUELA
|DIRECT TV