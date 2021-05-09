How to watch 2021 Big South outdoor championships live

HIGH POINT, N.C.— You can watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place at Vert Stadium and hosted on the campus of High Point University. The championships run from Monday, May 10 through Wednesday, May 12 and ESPN+ will provide all the live streaming broadcast.

The other participating teams sharing space at the meeting with the hosts High Point University will be Campbell, Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, UNC Asheville, USC Upstate, and Winthrop. You can follow all the Live Results and other updates at the link provided by Flash Results.

Meanwhile, the event will be open to fans but they are on a specific list. Visiting fans will be admitted via pass list with tickets being 10$ upon entry, while home fans will be admitted in accordance with the campus visitor policy with registration in iVisitor.

How To Watch 2021 Big South Outdoor Track and Field Championships Live

Live Results | Meet Schedule

ESPN+ Links

May 10 – Day 1 (6:30pm – 9:00pm) – WATCH

May 11 – Day 2 (3:00pm – 8:00pm) – WATCH

May 12 – Day 3 (4:15pm – 9:00pm) – WATCH

The championships will begin on Monday with the men’s decathlon, starting at 3:15 pm, while there are two finals slated for the opening day.

There are points up for grabs in the Hammer Throw and 10,000m events on Monday.

Competition continues on Tuesday at 10:00 am with the decathlon, while track events will start at 3:30 pm with the 1,500m preliminaries.

The championships will close out on Wednesday’s third day with the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays which are slated to start at 8:25pm.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 BIG SOUTH MEN’S OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

MONDAY, MAY 10

DECATHLON

3:15pm 100m

3:50pm Long Jump

4:30pm Shot Put

5:40pm High Jump

7:30pm 400m



FIELD EVENTS

5:30pm Hammer Throw – Prelims/Final

TRACK EVENTS

8:30pm 10,000m – Final

TUESDAY, MAY 11

DECATHLON

10:00am 110m High Hurdles

10:50am Discus

12:15pm Pole Vault

2:45pm Javelin

5:30pm 1500m

FIELD EVENTS

12:00pm Long Jump – Prelims/Final

2:30pm Shot Put – Prelims/Final

TRACK EVENTS

3:30pm 1,500m – Prelims

4:00pm 110m High Hurdles – Prelims

4:30pm 400m – Prelims

5:10pm 100m – Prelims

5:40pm 800m – Prelims

6:20pm 400m Hurdles – Prelims

7:00pm 200m – Prelims

7:40pm 3,000m Steeplechase – Final

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

FIELD EVENTS

12:00pm High Jump – Prelims/Final

Discus – Prelims/Final

2:30pm Triple Jump – Prelims/Final

5:00pm Pole Vault – Prelims/Final

Javelin – Prelims/Final

TRACK EVENTS

4:40pm 4x100m Relay – Final

5:05pm 1,500m – Final

5:35pm 110m High Hurdles – Final

5:55pm 400m – Final

6:15pm 100m – Final

6:35pm 800m – Final

7:00pm 400m Hurdles – Final

7:20pm 200m – Final

7:55pm 5,000m – Final

8:25pm 4x400m Relay – Final