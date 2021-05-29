How to watch 2021 European Athletics Team Championships

Watch and follow all the live coverage from the 2021 European Athletics Team Championships in Silesia Poland on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. Live streaming and broadcast will be available on the European Athletics, along with a few other platforms which will be listed below.

Besides the European Athletics website and its mobile app, fans can also follow live streaming coverage of the European Athletics Team Championships on Eurovision sports and TV Sports from Poland. A live interactive results and media update coverage will also be available at the European Athletics website here.

Poland enters this weekend’s Silesia 2021 European Athletics Team Championships Super League hoping to defend their title but can expect to be strongly challenged by the rest of the field as several athletes and relay team seek Olympic qualifying standards.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments have been made to accommodate the athletes, officials, and other members attending the championships. This year’s competition will bring together seven competing Member Federations in the revised format, with the host country and defending champions Poland, welcoming Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Germany, Italy Portugal, and Spain.

Ukraine were also down to compete but withdrew after two team members tested positive for coronavirus.

Silesia 2021 European Athletics Team Championships Super League Schedule

Saturday, May 29

Start Time

10:30 Women’s Hammer Throw Final

10:38 Women’s Pole Vault Final

10:45 Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

11:02 Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

11:06 Men’s Long Jump Final

11:15 Women’s 100m Final

11:25 Men’s 100m Final

11:42 Women’s Discus Throw Final

11:47 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

12:01 Men’s High Jump Final

12:14 Women’s 800m Final

12:20 Men’s Shot Put Final

12:27 Men’s 5000m Final

12:49 Men’s 1500m Final

12:56 Men’s Javelin Throw Final

13:10 Women’s 400m Final

13:28 Men’s 400m Final

13:33 Women’s Triple Jump Final

13:40 Women’s 3000m Final

14:08 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

14:14 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Sunday, May 30

Start Time | Events

8:00 Men’s Pole Vault Final

8:04 Men’s Hammer Throw Final

8:13 Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

8:19 Women’s Long Jump Final

8:36 Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

8:44 Men’s 800m Final

8:55 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

9:08 Women’s High Jump Final

9:11 Men’s Discus Throw Final

9:16 Women’s 5000m Final

9:45 Women’s Shot Put Final

9:49 Women’s 200m Final

9:59 Men’s 200m Final

10:15 Men’s Triple Jump Final

10:22 Women’s 1500m Final

10:33 Women’s Javelin Throw Final

10:36 Men’s 3000m Final

10:53 Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

11:05 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final



