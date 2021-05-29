How to watch 2021 European Athletics Team Championships

Watch and follow all the live coverage from the 2021 European Athletics Team Championships in Silesia Poland on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. Live streaming and broadcast will be available on the European Athletics, along with a few other platforms which will be listed below.
Besides the European Athletics website and its mobile app, fans can also follow live streaming coverage of the European Athletics Team Championships on Eurovision sports and TV Sports from Poland. A live interactive results and media update coverage will also be available at the European Athletics website here.
- How To Watch, Follow 2021 British Milers’ Club Grand Prix
- How And Where To Watch The 2021 Portland Track Festival
Poland enters this weekend’s Silesia 2021 European Athletics Team Championships Super League hoping to defend their title but can expect to be strongly challenged by the rest of the field as several athletes and relay team seek Olympic qualifying standards.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments have been made to accommodate the athletes, officials, and other members attending the championships. This year’s competition will bring together seven competing Member Federations in the revised format, with the host country and defending champions Poland, welcoming Great Britain and Northern Ireland, France, Germany, Italy Portugal, and Spain.
Ukraine were also down to compete but withdrew after two team members tested positive for coronavirus.
Silesia 2021 European Athletics Team Championships Super League Schedule
Saturday, May 29
Start Time
10:30 Women’s Hammer Throw Final
10:38 Women’s Pole Vault Final
10:45 Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
11:02 Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
11:06 Men’s Long Jump Final
11:15 Women’s 100m Final
11:25 Men’s 100m Final
11:42 Women’s Discus Throw Final
11:47 Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
12:01 Men’s High Jump Final
12:14 Women’s 800m Final
12:20 Men’s Shot Put Final
12:27 Men’s 5000m Final
12:49 Men’s 1500m Final
12:56 Men’s Javelin Throw Final
13:10 Women’s 400m Final
13:28 Men’s 400m Final
13:33 Women’s Triple Jump Final
13:40 Women’s 3000m Final
14:08 Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
14:14 Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Sunday, May 30
Start Time | Events
8:00 Men’s Pole Vault Final
8:04 Men’s Hammer Throw Final
8:13 Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
8:19 Women’s Long Jump Final
8:36 Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
8:44 Men’s 800m Final
8:55 Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
9:08 Women’s High Jump Final
9:11 Men’s Discus Throw Final
9:16 Women’s 5000m Final
9:45 Women’s Shot Put Final
9:49 Women’s 200m Final
9:59 Men’s 200m Final
10:15 Men’s Triple Jump Final
10:22 Women’s 1500m Final
10:33 Women’s Javelin Throw Final
10:36 Men’s 3000m Final
10:53 Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
11:05 Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final