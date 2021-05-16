How to watch 2021 Missouri Valley Outdoor Championships

Watch live streaming coverage and follow live results from the 2021 Missouri Valley Outdoor Championships. Sunday’s third and final day of competition will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the last events, the 4x400m relays are slated to start at 4:05 p.m. Live stream is on ESPN3.

Day three schedule will get underway with a list of field events, starting with the women’s triple jump final and discus throw, at 11:30 a.m. CT. Following those events will be the men’s equivalent at 1:30 p.m.

Live Results | MVC Outdoor Performance List | Watch on ESPN3 (12:50 PM CT)

Meanwhile, the action on the track will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the women’s 4x100m relay with the men’s race slated to go off at 1:05 p.m. The women’s 1,500m run final will start at 1:10 p.m., while the 100m hurdles final is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. and the 110m hurdles final going off at 1:40 p.m.

Other finals listed for Sunday’s third and final day at the 2021 Missouri Valley Outdoor Championships are the 400m, 100m, 200m, 800m, 400m hurdles, and the 5000m.

Following the 4x400m relays, at 4:20 p.m. there will be a recognition ceremony to celebrate the graduating seniors, followed immediately by competition awards presentations.

2021 Missouri Valley Outdoor Championships Schedule

Field Events

11:30 a.m. Triple Jump (W) Trials and Finals

11:30 a.m. Discus Throw (W) Trials and Finals

1:30 p.m. Triple Jump (M) Trials and Finals

1:30 p.m. Discus Throw (M) Trials and Finals

Running Events

1:00 p.m. 4 x 100 Meter Relay (W) Finals

1:05 p.m. 4 x 100 Meter Relay (M) Finals

1:10 p.m. 1,500 Meter Run (W) Final

1:20 p.m. 1,500 Meter Run (M) Final

1:30 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles (W) Finals

1:40 p.m. 110 Meter Hurdles (M) Finals

1:55 p.m. 400 Meter Dash (W) Finals

2:00 p.m. 400 Meter Dash (M) Finals

2:10 p.m. 100 Meter Dash (W) Finals

2:15 p.m. 100 Meter Dash (M) Finals

2:20 p.m. 800 Meter Run (W) Finals

2:25 p.m. 800 Meter Run (M) Finals

2:35 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles (W) Finals

2:45 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles (M) Finals

2:55 p.m. 200 Meter Dash (W) Finals

3:00 p.m. 200 Meter Dash (M) Finals

3:05 p.m. 5,000 Meter Run (W) Finals

3:30 p.m. 5,000 Meter Run (M) Finals

3:55 p.m. 4 x 400 Meter Relay (W) Finals

4:05 p.m. 4 x 400 Meter Relay (M) Finals

4:20 p.m. Graduating Seniors Recognition; followed immediately by Awards Presentations