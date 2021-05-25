Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch 2021 NAIA Outdoor Championships
Advertisement

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary: Day 1 schedule, watch live!

Main News

How to watch and follow 2021 USATF Invitational: May 25

Main News

Video: Asher-Smith beats Richardson in Gateshead DL

Main News

How to watch 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games live!

Main News

How to watch 2021 NAIA Outdoor Championships

The 2021 NAIA Outdoor Championships is set to begin on Wednesday, May 26, and run through Friday, May 28 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Watch it Live now!

Published

The 2021 NAIA Outdoor Championships is set to begin on Wednesday, May 26, and run through Friday, May 28, at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala. Live streaming coverage of this year’s meeting will be available Watch Live but you will need to purchase a subscription.

To watch live online streaming of the championships, fans are required to purchase a pass from Stretch, which is the official streaming partner for NAIA competitions. It looks like a Day Pass will cost the fans $19.95 for all live and on-demand access to all events, but you can visit the link above to see if there any deals available. Live results, updates, and other recaps will be available on the NAIA website.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Schedule, Watch Live!

Coverage will begin on Wednesday at at 10:00 a.m. with the men’s combined events, with the decathlon opening the day’s competition and the women’s heptathlon beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The women’s track events will start at 3:40 p.m. with the 4×100-meter relay heats, followed by the men’s race at 4:10 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. the women’s 1,500-meter heats will take place while the men’s race is slated for 4:50 p.m.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also set to take place on Wednesday’s first day of the 2021 NAIA Outdoor Championships are the 400m hurdles, 200m, 4x800m relay, 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 10,000m Final.

Competition on Thursday’s second will start at 10:00 a.m. with the resumption of the men’s and women’s combined events, while on Friday, live action will get going at 6:00 a.m. with the marathon races.

May 26 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Women’s Combined Events  
10:30 a.m.Heptathlon (100-meter Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put,
200-meters)		 
   
3:10 p.m.Opening Ceremonies 
   
Women’s Track Events  
3:40 p.m.4×100-meter relayTrial
4:30 p.m.1,500-meterTrial
5:10 p.m.400-meter hurdlesTrial
6:00 p.m.200-meterTrial
7:00 p.m.4×800-meter relayTrial
8:40 p.m.3,000-meter steeplechaseTrial
9:30 p.m. 10,000-meterFinal
   
Women’s Field Events  
2:00 p.m.Hammer throwFinal
3:00 p.m.JavelinFinal
4:30 p.m.Pole vaultFinal

May 27 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet

Women’s Combined Events  
10:30 a.m.Heptathlon (Long Jump, Javelin, 800-Meters) 
   
Women’s Field Events  
2:30 p.m.Shot putFinal
 5:30 p.m.Triple jumpFinal
   
Women’s Track Events  
3:00 p.m.100-meter hurdlesTrial
3:30 p.m.800-meterTrial
4:20 p.m.100-meterTrial
5:00 p.m.400-meterTrial
5:45 p.m.5,000-meter racewalkTrial
6:55 p.m.Senior Recognition 
7:10 p.m.4×800-meter relay  
7:45 p.m.5,000-meterTrial
9:15 p.m.4×400-meterTrial

May 28 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet | Marathon Performance List

6:00 a.m.Marathon  
   
Women’s Field Events  
2:00 p.m.High jumpFinal
 2:00 p.m.Discus Final
   
Women’s Track Events  
2:00 p.m.3,000-meter steeplechaseFinal
2:40 p.m.4×100-meter relayFinal
3:00 p.m.1,500-meterFinal
3:20 p.m.100-meter hurdlesFinal
3:50 p.m.100-meterFinal
4:10 p.m.400-meter hurdlesFinal
4:30 p.m.400-meterFinal
4:50 p.m.800-meterFinal
5:10 p.m.200-meterFinal
5:30 p.m.5,000-meterFinal
6:15 p.m.4×400-meter relay Final
6:50 p.m.Awards Ceremony 

May 26 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Men’s Combined Events  
10:00 a.m.Decathlon (100-meters, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump,
400-meters) – start of each subsequent event will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of current events		 
   
Men’s Field Events  
5:00 p.m.Hammer ThrowFinal
5:30 p.m.JavelinFinal
   
3:10 p.m.Opening Ceremonies 
   
Men’s Track Events  
4:10 p.m.4×100-Meter RelayTrials
4:50 p.m.1500-Meter RunTrials
5:35 p.m.400-Meter HurdlesTrials
6:15 p.m.200-Meter DashTrials
7:35 p.m.4×800-Meter RelayTrials
9:05 p.m.3,000-Meter SteeplechaseTrials
9:50 p.m.10,000-Meter RunFinal

May 27 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet

Men’s Combined Events  
10:00 a.m.Decathlon (110-Meter Hurdles, Discus, Pole Vault, Javelin, 1500-Meters) – start of each subsequent event will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of current event 
   
Men’s Field Events  
2:30 p.m.Long JumpFinal
5:00 p.m.DiscusFinal
4:30 p.m.High JumpFinal
   
Men’s Track Events  
3:15 p.m.110-Meter HurdlesTrials
3:50 p.m.800-Meter RunTrials
4:40 p.m.100-Meter DashTrials
5:20 p.m.400-MetersTrials
6:15 p.m.5,000-Meter RacewalkFinal
7:30 p.m.4×800-Meter RelaysFinal
8:35 p.m.5000-Meter RunTrial
9:45 p.m.4×400-Meter RelayTrial

May 28 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet | Marathon Performance List

Men’s Field Events  
1:00 p.m.Shot PutFinal
1:00 p.m.Pole VaultFinal
1:30 p.m.Triple JumpFinal
   
Men’s Track Events  
6 a.m.MarathonFinal
2:20 p.m.SteeplechaseFinal
2:50 p.m.4×100-Meter RelayFinal
3:10 p.m.1500-Meter RunFinal
3:30 p.m.110-Meter HurdlesFinal
4:00 p.m.100-MetersFinal
4:20 p.m.400-Meter HurdlesFinal
4:40 p.m.400-Meter DashFinal
5:00 p.m.800-Meter RunFinal
5:20 p.m.200-Meter DashFinal
5:55 p.m.5000-Meter RunFinal
6:25 p.m.4×400-Meter RelayFinal
6:50 p.m.Awards Ceremonies

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Micah Williams of Oregon in men's 60m at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Micah Williams of Oregon in men's 60m at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary: Day 1 schedule, watch live!

Don't miss all the action from the 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round track and field championships on day one on Wednesday. Here is the...

3 hours ago
Terrance-Laird-LSU-SEC-Championships Terrance-Laird-LSU-SEC-Championships

Just In

Day 1: 2021 NCAA East Preliminary schedule, watch live!

Watch and follow Day one of the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary round track and field championships on Wednesday, May 26. Streaming details below.

5 hours ago
Michael-Rodgers-of-USA-wins Michael-Rodgers-of-USA-wins

Main News

How to watch and follow 2021 USATF Invitational: May 25

You can watch live streaming and follow live results of the 2021 USATF Invitational meeting from Prairie View A&M Stadium in Texas, on May...

23 hours ago
Wayde-van-Niekerk-smiles-in-200m Wayde-van-Niekerk-smiles-in-200m

Main News

How to watch 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games live!

Watch the 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games live stream on USATF.TV, NBC and NBCsports.com from Boston, Massachusetts.

2 days ago