How to watch 2021 NAIA Outdoor Championships

The 2021 NAIA Outdoor Championships is set to begin on Wednesday, May 26, and run through Friday, May 28, at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala. Live streaming coverage of this year’s meeting will be available Watch Live but you will need to purchase a subscription.

To watch live online streaming of the championships, fans are required to purchase a pass from Stretch, which is the official streaming partner for NAIA competitions. It looks like a Day Pass will cost the fans $19.95 for all live and on-demand access to all events, but you can visit the link above to see if there any deals available. Live results, updates, and other recaps will be available on the NAIA website.

Coverage will begin on Wednesday at at 10:00 a.m. with the men’s combined events, with the decathlon opening the day’s competition and the women’s heptathlon beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The women’s track events will start at 3:40 p.m. with the 4×100-meter relay heats, followed by the men’s race at 4:10 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. the women’s 1,500-meter heats will take place while the men’s race is slated for 4:50 p.m.

Also set to take place on Wednesday’s first day of the 2021 NAIA Outdoor Championships are the 400m hurdles, 200m, 4x800m relay, 3,000-meter steeplechase and the 10,000m Final.

Competition on Thursday’s second will start at 10:00 a.m. with the resumption of the men’s and women’s combined events, while on Friday, live action will get going at 6:00 a.m. with the marathon races.

May 26 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet

Women’s Combined Events 10:30 a.m. Heptathlon (100-meter Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put,

200-meters) 3:10 p.m. Opening Ceremonies Women’s Track Events 3:40 p.m. 4×100-meter relay Trial 4:30 p.m. 1,500-meter Trial 5:10 p.m. 400-meter hurdles Trial 6:00 p.m. 200-meter Trial 7:00 p.m. 4×800-meter relay Trial 8:40 p.m. 3,000-meter steeplechase Trial 9:30 p.m. 10,000-meter Final Women’s Field Events 2:00 p.m. Hammer throw Final 3:00 p.m. Javelin Final 4:30 p.m. Pole vault Final

May 27 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet Women’s Combined Events 10:30 a.m. Heptathlon (Long Jump, Javelin, 800-Meters) Women’s Field Events 2:30 p.m. Shot put Final 5:30 p.m. Triple jump Final Women’s Track Events 3:00 p.m. 100-meter hurdles Trial 3:30 p.m. 800-meter Trial 4:20 p.m. 100-meter Trial 5:00 p.m. 400-meter Trial 5:45 p.m. 5,000-meter racewalk Trial 6:55 p.m. Senior Recognition 7:10 p.m. 4×800-meter relay 7:45 p.m. 5,000-meter Trial 9:15 p.m. 4×400-meter Trial

May 28 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet | Marathon Performance List 6:00 a.m. Marathon Women’s Field Events 2:00 p.m. High jump Final 2:00 p.m. Discus Final Women’s Track Events 2:00 p.m. 3,000-meter steeplechase Final 2:40 p.m. 4×100-meter relay Final 3:00 p.m. 1,500-meter Final 3:20 p.m. 100-meter hurdles Final 3:50 p.m. 100-meter Final 4:10 p.m. 400-meter hurdles Final 4:30 p.m. 400-meter Final 4:50 p.m. 800-meter Final 5:10 p.m. 200-meter Final 5:30 p.m. 5,000-meter Final 6:15 p.m. 4×400-meter relay Final 6:50 p.m. Awards Ceremony

May 26 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet

Men’s Combined Events 10:00 a.m. Decathlon (100-meters, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump,

400-meters) – start of each subsequent event will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of current events Men’s Field Events 5:00 p.m. Hammer Throw Final 5:30 p.m. Javelin Final 3:10 p.m. Opening Ceremonies Men’s Track Events 4:10 p.m. 4×100-Meter Relay Trials 4:50 p.m. 1500-Meter Run Trials 5:35 p.m. 400-Meter Hurdles Trials 6:15 p.m. 200-Meter Dash Trials 7:35 p.m. 4×800-Meter Relay Trials 9:05 p.m. 3,000-Meter Steeplechase Trials 9:50 p.m. 10,000-Meter Run Final

May 27 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet Men’s Combined Events 10:00 a.m. Decathlon (110-Meter Hurdles, Discus, Pole Vault, Javelin, 1500-Meters) – start of each subsequent event will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of current event Men’s Field Events 2:30 p.m. Long Jump Final 5:00 p.m. Discus Final 4:30 p.m. High Jump Final Men’s Track Events 3:15 p.m. 110-Meter Hurdles Trials 3:50 p.m. 800-Meter Run Trials 4:40 p.m. 100-Meter Dash Trials 5:20 p.m. 400-Meters Trials 6:15 p.m. 5,000-Meter Racewalk Final 7:30 p.m. 4×800-Meter Relays Final 8:35 p.m. 5000-Meter Run Trial 9:45 p.m. 4×400-Meter Relay Trial

May 28 | Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium | Gulf Shores, Ala. | Heat Sheet | Marathon Performance List Men’s Field Events 1:00 p.m. Shot Put Final 1:00 p.m. Pole Vault Final 1:30 p.m. Triple Jump Final Men’s Track Events 6 a.m. Marathon Final 2:20 p.m. Steeplechase Final 2:50 p.m. 4×100-Meter Relay Final 3:10 p.m. 1500-Meter Run Final 3:30 p.m. 110-Meter Hurdles Final 4:00 p.m. 100-Meters Final 4:20 p.m. 400-Meter Hurdles Final 4:40 p.m. 400-Meter Dash Final 5:00 p.m. 800-Meter Run Final 5:20 p.m. 200-Meter Dash Final 5:55 p.m. 5000-Meter Run Final 6:25 p.m. 4×400-Meter Relay Final 6:50 p.m. Awards Ceremonies