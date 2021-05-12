How to watch 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships Live!

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 2021 Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Championships will begin on Thursday at E.B. Cushing Stadium with the Texas A&M men’s and women’s teams hosting the event for the first time in 20-years. This meeting is expected to be one of the best conference championships this weekend and you can watch the live streaming coverage on SECN+ via WatchESPN.com.

How To Watch SEC Outdoor Championships 2021

Thursday Live Stream | Friday Live Stream | Saturday Live Stream | Meet Schedule (PDF) | Live Results

The SEC Outdoor Championships are always one of the toughest conference championships in the NCAA and you should not expect anything different this year. The 2021 battle on the women’s side will be led by LSU at No. 1, while the Tigers are also the top-ranked team in the nation on the men’s side, according to the latest USTFCCCA national rankings.

There is no doubt that LSU, which will feature some of the top athletes in the country, can be overlooked as the team to beat at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships.

Arkansas is ranked No. 2 on the women’s side, while host school Texas A&M is at No. 2, Georgia is No. 6, Alabama at No. 7, and Florida at No. 10, as nine women’s teams are ranked in the top 25.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The battle for the men’s team title is expected to be very challenging as well with top-ranked LSU set to do battle with Florida which is No. 8 and No. 10 Texas A&M.

Eight SEC teams are ranked in the top 25, with No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 Arkansas, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 16 Georgia, and No. 18 Kentucky set for an intriguing battle over the next three days.

Texas A&M Ready To Complete

“We do everything we can to be successful at the SEC Championships. We recruit that way,” admits Texas A&M coach Pat Henry. “We want to line up in all events. This is an important championship for us.

“We want to win this one, but we can win the national championship without winning the SEC championship. There are differences in the meets. The elites make it different. We have some elites on both the men’s and women’s sides. You can have a great team and not win the national championship.”

Some other top athletes to keep a close eye on this week are Tyra Gittens, Athing Mu and Bryce Deadmon from the Aggies, LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison, Terrance Laird, Noah Williams, Tonea Marshall, and Damion Thomas, as well as Georgia’s Matthew Boling.