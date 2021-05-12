How to watch 2021 Summit League Outdoor Championships Free!

You can stream and follow all the live coverage of the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Championships presented by the U.S Air Force Special Warfare online this week, as the busy postseason meetings take over the schedule this month. This year’s championships will take place from Thursday, May 13 through to Saturday, May 15, and will be hosted by the University of South Dakota at the Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field in Vermillion, S.D.
Follow The 2021 Summit League Outdoor Championships
The Live Video and Live Results Stats will be free for all the fans and we are expecting a tight competition that this year’s event. Supporters will be allowed to attend the meeting but must be prepared to follow all the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which include the wearing of face coverings and social distancing.
“On behalf of the league staff, I wish all of this weekends’ competitors the best of luck as they “Reach for the Summit” and compete for the 2021 Summit League men’s and women’s outdoor track & field crown,” Tom Douple, The Summit League Commissioner said in a release.
According to the Summit League, each institution was provided a promotional code to purchase tickets before 9 p.m. ET this past Sunday, May 9, with the remaining tickets from the institutional sold to the public on Monday, May 10th at goyotes.com.
The participating schools are North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Western Illinois and they will all be looking forward to returning to the conference championships competition after the 2020 Summit League Outdoor Championships was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
North Dakota State won the men’s and women’s 2021 Summit League Indoor Championships team title and they will he hoping to do the double again.
Per the South Dakota Board of Regents decision on Tuesday, May 4th, the Lillibridge Track Complex will no longer have limited capacity. Tickets will be sold per day and are $10 per day. They will be available at 1 p.m. CST on Monday, May 10th at goyotes.com.
- Thursday, May 13, 2021
- All Day
- Friday, May 14, 2021
- All Day
- Saturday, May 15, 2021
- All Day
THURSDAY, MAY 13
*National Anthem to be played at the beginning of each day
(All times Central)
Heptathlon/Decathlon
11 a.m. 100 Meter Dash Men’s Decathlon
Long Jump
Shot Put
High Jump
400-Meter Dash
11:30 a.m. 100 Meter Hurdles Women’s Heptathlon
High Jump
Shot Put
200 Meter Dash
Field Events
2:30 p.m. Javelin Throw Women’s Trials & Final
4 p.m. Javelin Throw Men’s Trials & Final
5:30 p.m. Hammer Throw Women’s Trials & Final
7:00 p.m. Hammer Throw Men’s Trials & Final
Track Events
7 p.m. 10,000 Meter Run Men’s Final
7:45 p.m. 10,000 Meter Run Women’s Final
FRIDAY, MAY 14 Heptathlon/Decathlon
11 a.m. 110 Meter Hurdles Men’s Decathlon
Discus Throw
Pole Vault
Javelin Throw
1,500 Meter Run
12 p.m. Long Jump Women’s Heptathlon
Javelin Throw
800 Meter Run
Field Events
4 p.m. High Jump Women’s Trials & Final
Shot Put Women’s Trials & Final
Long Jump Men’s Trials & Final
Pole Vault Women’s Trials & Final
5:30 p.m. Long Jump Women’s Trials & Final
6 p.m. Shot Put Men’s Trials & Final
Track Events
4:30 p.m. 110 Meter Hurdles Men’s Trials
4:40 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles Women’s Trials
4:50 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Men’s Trials
5 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Women’s Trials
5:10 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Men’s Trials
5:20 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Women’s Trials
5:30 p.m. 800 Meter Run Men’s Trials
5:40 p.m. 800 Meter Run Women’s Trials
5:50 p.m. Individual Awards Ceremony
6:05 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles Men’s Trials
6:15 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles Women’s Trials
6:25 p.m. 200 Meter Dash Men’s Trials
6:35 p.m. 200 Meter Dash Women’s Trials
6:45 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Men’s Final
7 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Women’s Final
SATURDAY, MAY 15
Field Events
11:30 a.m. Discus Throw Women’s Trials & Final
Triple Jump Women’s Trials & Final
High Jump Men’s Trials & Final
12 p.m. Pole Vault Men’s Trials & Final
1 p.m. Discus Throw Men’s Trials & Final
Triple Jump Men’s Trials & Final
Track Events
12:20 p.m. 4×100 Meter Relay Men’s Final
12:25 p.m. 4×100 Meter Relay Women’s Final
12:35 p.m. 1,500 Meter Run Men’s Final
12:50 p.m. 1,500 Meter Run Women’s Final
1:05 p.m. 110 Meter Hurdles Men’s Final
1:15 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles Women’s Final
1:20 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Men’s Final
1:25 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Women’s Final
1:30 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Men’s Final
1:35 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Women’s Final
1:40 p.m. Individual Awards Ceremony
1:55 p.m. 800 Meter Run Men’s Final
2 p.m. 800 Meter Run Women’s Final
2:05 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles Men’s Final
2:15 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles Women’s Final
2:20 p.m. 200 Meter Dash Men’s Final
2:25 p.m. 200 Meter Dash Women’s Final
2:30 p.m. 5,000 Meter Run Men’s Final
2:55 p.m. 5,000 Meter Run Women’s Final
3:15 p.m. 4×400 Meter Relay Men’s Final
3:25 p.m. 4×400 Meter Relay Women’s Final
3:30 p.m. Team Awards Ceremony
*Individual awards will be given out at the conclusion of each event
when possible or during the award ceremony times listed