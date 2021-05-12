How to watch 2021 Summit League Outdoor Championships Free!

You can stream and follow all the live coverage of the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Championships presented by the U.S Air Force Special Warfare online this week, as the busy postseason meetings take over the schedule this month. This year’s championships will take place from Thursday, May 13 through to Saturday, May 15, and will be hosted by the University of South Dakota at the Lillibridge Track Complex and Gottsleben Field in Vermillion, S.D.

The Live Video and Live Results Stats will be free for all the fans and we are expecting a tight competition that this year’s event. Supporters will be allowed to attend the meeting but must be prepared to follow all the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which include the wearing of face coverings and social distancing.

“On behalf of the league staff, I wish all of this weekends’ competitors the best of luck as they “Reach for the Summit” and compete for the 2021 Summit League men’s and women’s outdoor track & field crown,” Tom Douple, The Summit League Commissioner said in a release.

According to the Summit League, each institution was provided a promotional code to purchase tickets before 9 p.m. ET this past Sunday, May 9, with the remaining tickets from the institutional sold to the public on Monday, May 10th at goyotes.com.

The participating schools are North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and Western Illinois and they will all be looking forward to returning to the conference championships competition after the 2020 Summit League Outdoor Championships was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

North Dakota State won the men’s and women’s 2021 Summit League Indoor Championships team title and they will he hoping to do the double again.

Per the South Dakota Board of Regents decision on Tuesday, May 4th, the Lillibridge Track Complex will no longer have limited capacity. Tickets will be sold per day and are $10 per day. They will be available at 1 p.m. CST on Monday, May 10th at goyotes.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

*National Anthem to be played at the beginning of each day

(All times Central)



Heptathlon/Decathlon

11 a.m. 100 Meter Dash Men’s Decathlon

Long Jump

Shot Put

High Jump

400-Meter Dash

11:30 a.m. 100 Meter Hurdles Women’s Heptathlon

High Jump

Shot Put

200 Meter Dash



Field Events

2:30 p.m. Javelin Throw Women’s Trials & Final

4 p.m. Javelin Throw Men’s Trials & Final

5:30 p.m. Hammer Throw Women’s Trials & Final

7:00 p.m. Hammer Throw Men’s Trials & Final



Track Events

7 p.m. 10,000 Meter Run Men’s Final

7:45 p.m. 10,000 Meter Run Women’s Final



FRIDAY, MAY 14 Heptathlon/Decathlon

11 a.m. 110 Meter Hurdles Men’s Decathlon

Discus Throw

Pole Vault

Javelin Throw

1,500 Meter Run

12 p.m. Long Jump Women’s Heptathlon

Javelin Throw

800 Meter Run



Field Events

4 p.m. High Jump Women’s Trials & Final

Shot Put Women’s Trials & Final

Long Jump Men’s Trials & Final

Pole Vault Women’s Trials & Final

5:30 p.m. Long Jump Women’s Trials & Final

6 p.m. Shot Put Men’s Trials & Final



Track Events

4:30 p.m. 110 Meter Hurdles Men’s Trials

4:40 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles Women’s Trials

4:50 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Men’s Trials

5 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Women’s Trials

5:10 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Men’s Trials

5:20 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Women’s Trials

5:30 p.m. 800 Meter Run Men’s Trials

5:40 p.m. 800 Meter Run Women’s Trials

5:50 p.m. Individual Awards Ceremony

6:05 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles Men’s Trials

6:15 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles Women’s Trials

6:25 p.m. 200 Meter Dash Men’s Trials

6:35 p.m. 200 Meter Dash Women’s Trials

6:45 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Men’s Final

7 p.m. 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Women’s Final



SATURDAY, MAY 15

Field Events



11:30 a.m. Discus Throw Women’s Trials & Final

Triple Jump Women’s Trials & Final

High Jump Men’s Trials & Final

12 p.m. Pole Vault Men’s Trials & Final

1 p.m. Discus Throw Men’s Trials & Final

Triple Jump Men’s Trials & Final



Track Events

12:20 p.m. 4×100 Meter Relay Men’s Final

12:25 p.m. 4×100 Meter Relay Women’s Final

12:35 p.m. 1,500 Meter Run Men’s Final

12:50 p.m. 1,500 Meter Run Women’s Final

1:05 p.m. 110 Meter Hurdles Men’s Final

1:15 p.m. 100 Meter Hurdles Women’s Final

1:20 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Men’s Final

1:25 p.m. 400 Meter Dash Women’s Final

1:30 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Men’s Final

1:35 p.m. 100 Meter Dash Women’s Final

1:40 p.m. Individual Awards Ceremony

1:55 p.m. 800 Meter Run Men’s Final

2 p.m. 800 Meter Run Women’s Final

2:05 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles Men’s Final

2:15 p.m. 400 Meter Hurdles Women’s Final

2:20 p.m. 200 Meter Dash Men’s Final

2:25 p.m. 200 Meter Dash Women’s Final

2:30 p.m. 5,000 Meter Run Men’s Final

2:55 p.m. 5,000 Meter Run Women’s Final

3:15 p.m. 4×400 Meter Relay Men’s Final

3:25 p.m. 4×400 Meter Relay Women’s Final

3:30 p.m. Team Awards Ceremony

*Individual awards will be given out at the conclusion of each event

when possible or during the award ceremony times listed