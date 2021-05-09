How to watch 2021 USATF Golden Games at Mt. SAC

A world-class lineup is set to take center stage at the 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC in Walnut, California, on Sunday, May 9 and you can watch the live coverage online on several different platforms. This is part of the USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series.

The meeting which is also part of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series will take place at Mt San Antonio College and the event will provide 90-minutes of action-pack live stream. Fans can follow all the action on the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm local time.

Not everyone will be able to watch the meeting on YouTube due to geoblock rights so make sure to check with the list below to see what television channels and streaming platforms providing the coverage in your territory.

For the fans in the United States, you can watch the live coverage on NBC with live webcast stream also available online. Watch Live on USATF.TV Here

Pacific (local) Eastern 11:00am – 1:30pm 2:00pm – 4:30pm USATF.TV 1:30pm – 3:00pm 4:30pm – 6:00pm NBC 7:00pm – 8:30pm 10:00pm – 11:30pm USATF.TV

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent, and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad, and Tobago, Turks and Caicos – Flow Sports

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay – DirecTV

Australia – FloTrack

Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia – Arena Sport

Brazil – Globo TBC (no geo-block)

Czech Republic – CT Sport (delayed, same day)

Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden – Viaplay

Finland – CMore Sport 2

France (including all French Overseas Territories: French Guyana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna) – L’Equipe (delayed, one week later, no geoblock)

Germany – sportdeutschland.tv

Hungary – Sport2

Israel ­– 5STARS

Italy – SkySport Collection

Poland – Polsat Sport News

Slovakia – HUSTE.tv

Spain – Teledeporte

USA – NBC/NBCSN