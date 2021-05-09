Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch 2021 USATF Golden Games at Mt. SAC

Watch a world-class lineup complete at the 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC in Walnut, California, on Sunday, May 9.

Published

A world-class lineup is set to take center stage at the 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC in Walnut, California, on Sunday, May 9 and you can watch the live coverage online on several different platforms. This is part of the USATF Journey to Gold – Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series.

The meeting which is also part of the 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series will take place at Mt San Antonio College and the event will provide 90-minutes of action-pack live stream. Fans can follow all the action on the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm local time.

Not everyone will be able to watch the meeting on YouTube due to geoblock rights so make sure to check with the list below to see what television channels and streaming platforms providing the coverage in your territory.

Schedule 2021 USATF Golden Games And Distance Open

For the fans in the United States, you can watch the live coverage on NBC with live webcast stream also available online. Watch Live on USATF.TV Here

Pacific (local)Eastern 
11:00am – 1:30pm2:00pm – 4:30pmUSATF.TV  
1:30pm – 3:00pm4:30pm – 6:00pmNBC
7:00pm – 8:30pm10:00pm – 11:30pmUSATF.TV

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent, and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad, and Tobago, Turks and Caicos – Flow Sports

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay – DirecTV

Australia – FloTrack

Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia – Arena Sport

Brazil – Globo TBC (no geo-block)

Czech Republic – CT Sport (delayed, same day)

Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden – Viaplay

Finland – CMore Sport 2

France (including all French Overseas Territories: French Guyana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna) – L’Equipe (delayed, one week later, no geoblock)

Germany – sportdeutschland.tv

Hungary – Sport2

Israel ­– 5STARS

Italy – SkySport Collection

Poland – Polsat Sport News

Slovakia – HUSTE.tv

Spain – Teledeporte

USA – NBC/NBCSN

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

World-Track Polls

Predicted most outstanding college athletes this outdoor season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More News

2021_Wisconsin_B1G_Invitational_live_results

Just In

Follow Wisconsin B1G Invitational LIVE!

Follow live results from the Wisconsin B1G Invitational at the McClimon Outdoor Track in Madison on Saturday, May 8.

1 day ago

You May Also Like

News Brief

Kenya's Kitwara wins Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Sammy Kitwara of Kenya won the 40th Peachtree Road Race with a time of 27:21 in his debut in the annual 6.2-mile...

July 4, 2009

External news

Steve Mullings awaits 200m challenge in Berlin

Former national 200m champion Steve Mullings was so confident he would make the team to the 12th IAAF World Championships in Berlin, Germany, he...

July 3, 2009

Digital Results

Central American and Caribbean (CAC) RESULTS

Complete results from the Central American and Caribbean Athletics Championships (CAC) in at Havana’s Estadio Panamericano.

July 6, 2009

Standard

IAAF World Youth Championships

The page will show you the qualifying standards for the 6th IAAF World Youth Championships in Bressanone, ITA from 8/12 July 2009. The championships...

May 16, 2008