How to watch 2021 USATF Open, schedule

The 2021 USATF Open track and field meet will take place on Tuesday, May 18 and you can watch live streaming coverage of this event live online and using several different streaming platforms. The broadcast from Prairie View, in Texas, will be on USATF.TV and you can watch the coverage with a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. Also, please note that on-demand videos will also be made available here.

The competition will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the women’s Javelin throw, with the men’s Hammer throw event taking place at 12:30 p.m. Both these events will take place at the TCU facility. The live broadcast is slated to begin at 2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET. Live results (coming soon).

Running events will get underway at 2:05 p.m. CT / 3:05 p.m. ET with the women’s 100m hurdles preliminaries, followed by the men’s 110m hurdles heats at 2:25 p.m. The preliminary round of the women’s 100m will begin at 2:45, while the heats for the men’s event will follow at 3:05.

Among the finals scheduled for the 2021 USATF Open that is part of the Continental Tour are the 100m, 400m, 110m hurdles, and Hammer Throw for men, while the 100m, 400m, 400mH, and Javelin Throw are the events on the women’s side.

The meeting will also feature events such as the women’s 200, 100m hurdles, and long jump, and although they are not on the Continental Tour Permit, athletes will receive prize money for competing.

Prize money is as follow: 1st – $1,500 2nd – $1,250 3rd – $1,000 4th – $750 5th – $500

Competition Schedule – 2021 USATF Open