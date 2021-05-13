How to watch and follow 2021 ACC Outdoor Championships Day One Schedule

Do you want to watch live streaming and follow all the results and updates from the 2021 ACC Outdoor Championships? Well, you can, as the three-day championships will be available online to fans through ACC Network Extra while Flash Results will provide the live result. Other updates will be available via the ACC website. This year’s championships will take place at the Paul Derr Track Facility on the campus of NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Thursday’s opening day of competition will begin at 11:00 am with the men’s javelin throw final, while the women’s pole vault competition will begin at 12:00 pm, the same time the men’s decathlon contest will get underway.

Links to each day’s Livestream: Veteran ESPN announcer Shawn Kenney and analyst Larry Rawson will be on hand to add commentary



May 13 – ACC Network Extra

May 14 – ACC Network Extra

May 15 – ACC Network Extra

Running events on the first day start at 6:00 pm with the preliminaries of the women’s 400m hurdles, followed by the men’s heats at 6:20. The preliminaries for the women’s and men’s 200m will get going at 6:40 and 7:00, respectively, while the women’s and men’s 1500m preliminaries will take place at 7:20 pm and 7:45 pm.

Nine finals are scheduled for Day One, including seven in the field events category, while the women’s and men’s 10,000m runs are the two finals taking place on the track on Thursday.

Entering this year’s championships, Virginia Tech men and Florida State women will look to defend the titles they won at the 2019 ACC Outdoor Championships. The 2020 outdoor championships canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACC Outdoor Championships Day One Schedule

Day Start Thursday Events Rnd

11:00 AM Men Javelin Final

12:00 PM Women Pole Vault Final

2:00 PM Men Hammer Final

3:30 PM Women Long Jump Finals

4:00 PM Men Pole Vault Final

5:00 PM Women Hammer Finals

6:30 PM Men Long Jump Finals

Running Events

6:00 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Prelims

6:20 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Prelims

6:40 PM Women 200 M Prelims

7:00 PM Men 200 M Prelims

7:20 PM Women 1500 M Prelims

7:45 PM Men 1500 M Prelims

8:10 PM Women 10000 M Final

8:50 PM Men 10000 M Final

Day Start Men’s Decathlon Rnd

12:00 PM Decathlon 100 M Finals

Decathlon Long Jump Final

Decathlon Shot Put Final

Decathlon High Jump Final

Decathlon 400 M Finals

Day Start Women’s Heptathlon Rnd

1:00 PM Heptathlon 100 M Hurdles Finals

Heptathlon High Jump Final

Heptathlon Shot Put Final

Heptathlon 200 M Finals