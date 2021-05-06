How to watch and follow 2021 Oregon Twilight

The 2021 Oregon Twilight will be streamed live online and you can watch the action from Eugene, Oregon on Friday, May 7 via RunnerSpace.com. The meeting will feature several athletes who are tuning up their fitness for the busy postseason so don’t miss any of the broadcast which will include coverage beginning with the first scheduled event of the day.
Where To Watch 2021 Oregon Twilight
The live webcast from Hayward Field and on-demand videos will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription which you can obtain by Signing up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. On-demand coverage from the event will be found here.
As usual, the broadcast will be focused mainly on competitions from the track, but RunnerSpace.com has revealed that it will show field events as the schedule allows. The broadcast is slated to start on Friday at 2:45 PM PT / 5:45 PM ET. Watch Live Here | Live Results | Meet Schedule | On-Demand Videos | Accepted Entries (PDF)
The 2021 Oregon Twilight is set to feature several collegiate and professional star athletes, including a few who are targeting a place in their respective national squads for the Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer.
Among the highlighted athletes slated to compete at the meeting are Olympians Devon Allen of the USA and Botswana’s Nijel Amos.
Amos, the London 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the 800m, will continue his preparations for the Tokyo Games with another speed session as he will race over the 400m for the second time this season. The 27-year-old opened his season with a 400m outing when finishing behind Kirani James of Grenada at the Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 24, and he will be aiming to build on that performance this weekend.
Other World and Olympians In Action
Meanwhile, Rio 2016 Olympics 110m hurdles finalist Devon Allen will race in his pet event for the second time this season, after his 13.76 (-1.6 m/s) performance at the Drake Relays on April 24.
Brenda Martinez of the USA, the 2013 world silver medalist, will race in the women’s 800m to open her 2021 season and will take on compatriots – 2014 World Indoor champion Chanelle Price, as well as 2018 NCAA Indoor champion Sabrina Southerland in the event. Southerland is also scheduled to run in the women’s 400m.
Meanwhile, Jasmine Todd of USA will compete in the women’s long jump.
The 2021 Oregon Twilight will feature collegiate athletes from BYU, Oregon State, Oregon, Portland, and Utah.