How to watch and follow big sky outdoor championships 2021

Watch and follow live streaming coverage from the Big Sky Outdoor Championships 2021, which will be held from Wednesday, May 12 through Saturday, May 15. The championships will be hosted by Weber State University in Ogden, Utah and you can watch all the live coverage here: Live Stream.

The four-day championships will begin with the men’s decathlon at 10:00 am local time with the 100, long jump, shot put, high jump, and 400 events taking place in the competition on Day 1. The women’s Heptathlon will begin at 10:30 am and the first day of action will see the 100hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200m taking place.

The multi-events will resume on Thursday before the athletes prepare for the open events on the third day of the championships at Stewart Stadium.

Action on Friday will start at 11:00 am with the women’s Hammer Throw, followed by the high jump for women at 12:00 pm.

Running events will begin at 1:30 pm with the men’s 3,000m Steeplechase, which will be followed by the women’s race at 1:50 pm, the men’s 1500m at 2:10 pm and women’s 1500m heats at 2:30 pm.

Other preliminaries on Friday will be the 100m and 110m hurdles, the 400m, 800m, 400m hurdles, and the 200m. The two track finals slated for the third day are the women’s and men’s 10,000m races.

Saturday’s competition will get going with the men’s Hammer Throw at 9:30 am while the first event on the track will be the 4x100m relays. The Big Sky Outdoor Championships 2021 conclude with the 4x400m relays after the women’s and men’s 5000m races, which are scheduled for 5:00 pm and 5:25 pm respectively.

Participating schools are Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Southern Utah, and Weber State.

Fans will be permitted to attend this event this year, but are required to follow all the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which will be posted at the venue. Tickets are available on www.weberstatetickets.com.

Big Sky Outdoor Championships 2021 Schedule

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

10:00am Decathlon (100, LJ, SP, HJ, 400)

10:30am Heptathlon (100H, HJ, SP, 200)



Thursday, May 13, 2021

10:00am Decathlon (110H, Discus, PV, Jav, 1500)

10:30am Heptathlon (LJ, Jav, 800)

*Javelin for Decathlon and Heptathlon will be contested at the Throws Field

*Shot Put and Discus for Decathlon and Heptathlon will be contested at Stewart Stadium

Friday, May 14, 20201

Field Events

11:00am W Hammer

12:00pm W High Jump

12:30pm M Shot Put

1:30pm W Long Jump

1:30pm M Pole Vault

2:00pm W Discus

4:30pm M Javelin

4:30pm M Long Jump

Running Events

1:20pm National Anthem

1:30pm M 3000 Steeplechase

1:50pm W 3000 Steeplechase

2:10pm M 1500 Prelims

2:30pm W 1500 Prelims

2:55pm M 110 Hurdle Prelims

3:10pm W 100 Hurdle Prelims

3:25pm M 400 Prelims

3:40pm W 400 Prelims

4:00pm M 100 Prelims

4:20pm W 100 Prelims

4:40pm M 800 Prelims

4:55pm W 800 Prelims

5:15pm M 400 Hurdle Prelims

5:30pm W 400 Hurdle Prelims

5:50pm M 200 Prelims

6:05pm W 200 Prelims

6:25pm M 10000 Final

7:05pm W 10000 Final

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Field Events

9:30am M Hammer

11:00am M High Jump

11:00am W Shot Put

12:30pm M Discus

12:00pm W Triple Jump

1:30pm W Pole Vault

2:45pm M Triple Jump

3:15pm W Javelin

Running Events

1:50pm National Anthem

2:00pm M 4×100 Relay Final

2:15pm W 4×100 Relay Final

2:35pm M 1500 Final

2:45pm W 1500 Final

3:05pm M 110 Hurdle Final

3:15pm W 100 Hurdle Final

3:30pm M 400 Final

3:35pm W 400 Final

3:45pm M 100 Final

3:50pm W 100 Final

4:00pm M 800 Final

4:05pm W 800 Final

4:20pm M 400 Hurdle Final

4:30pm W 400 Hurdle Final

4:45pm M 200 Final

4:50pm W 200 Final

5:00pm M 5000 Final

5:25pm W 5000 Final

When all other events are done (W Jav, W 5k):

M 1600 Relay Final

W 1600 Relay Final

