How to watch and follow Pac-12 outdoor championships

LOS ANGELES, CA — Watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships, which will take place at the Cromwell Field at Loker Stadium and hosted by the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, Calif. The three-day conference championships will run from Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16. Here are the ENTRIES ahead of the meeting.

What Time Pac-12 Outdoor Championships Start?

Field events will begin at the championships at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET with the men’s Hammer Throw while the women’s event take place at 12:30 pm PT. The action in the field will continue at 4:30 pm with the Javelin for women, followed by the men at 6:00 pm PT.

Running events are slated to start on Friday’s opening day at 4:30 pm PT with the men’s 1,500 meters prelims, while the women’s equivalent is at 4:45. At 5:00 pm, the 200m heats will get underway before the 400m hurdles heats take place, starting at 5:30. There are two finals listed for the first day – the men’s and women’s 10,000m runs.

Day 2 on Saturday will get underway at 3:30 pm with the women’s long jump, while the 110m hurdles for men will get the action going on the track at 4:00 pm.

The 2021 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships will conclude on Sunday with more than 20 finals, including the sprints, the 800m, the 5,000m and the triple jump competitions.

LIVE RESULTS | PURCHASE PHOTOS | MEDIA CENTER

Watch Pac-12 Outdoor Championships Live

Day Network Link Day 1: Friday, May 14 Pac-12 Plus

Field Events only WATCH LIVE Day 2: Saturday, May 14 Pac-12 Plus

Field Events only WATCH LIVE Day 3: Sunday, May 14 Pac-12 Networks WATCH LIVE

What Is The Daily Schedule

Friday, May 14, 2021

Time Event

RUNNING

4:30pm Men’s 1500 Meters Prelims

4:45pm Women’s 1500 Meters Prelims

5:00pm Men’s 200 Meters Prelims

5:15pm Women’s 200 Meters Prelims

5:30pm Men’s 400 Meters Hurdles Prelims

5:45pm Women’s 400 Meters Hurdles Prelims

7:00pm Men’s 10,000 Meters Final

7:45pm Women’s 10,000 Meters Final



FIELD

10:00am Men’s Hammer Throw Final

12:30pm Women’s Hammer Throw Final

4:30pm Men’s Javelin Throw Final

6:00pm Women’s Javelin Throw Final



MEN’S DECATHLON – DAY 1

2:00pm Men’s Decathlon 100 Meters

2:45pm Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

4:00pm Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

5:00pm Men’s Decathlon High Jump

6:45pm Men’s Decathlon 400 Meters



WOMEN’S HEPTATHLON – DAY 1

2:30pm Women’s Heptathlon 100 Meter Hurdles

3:30pm Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

5:15pm Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

6:30pm Women’s Heptathlon 200 Meters

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Time Event

RUNNING

4:00pm Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims

4:15pm Women’s 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims

4:30pm Men’s 800 Meters Prelims

4:45pm Women’s 800 Meters Prelims

5:25pm Men’s 400 Meters Prelims

5:40pm Women’s 400 Meters Prelims

6:00pm Men’s 100 Meters Prelims

6:15pm Women’s 100 Meters Prelims

6:30pm Men’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase Final

7:10pm Women’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase Final

FIELD EVENTS

3:30pm Women’s Long Jump Final

4:30pm Men’s High Jump Final

4:50pm Men’s Shot Put Final

6:00pm Men’s Long Jump Final

6:15pm Women’s Pole Vault Final

6:30pm Women’s Shot Put Final



MEN’S DECATHLON – DAY 2

1:00pm Men’s Decathlon 110 Meter Hurdles

1:45pm Men’s Decathlon Discus

3:00pm Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

5:45pm Men’s Decathlon Javelin

6:45pm Men’s Decathlon 1500 Meters

WOMEN’S HEPTATHLON – DAY 2

2:30pm Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

3:30pm Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw

5:15pm Women’s Heptathlon 800 Meters

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Time Event



RUNNING

2:50pm National Anthem

3:00pm Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay

3:10pm Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay Final

3:20pm Men’s 1,500 Meters Final

3:30pm Women’s 1,500 Meters Final

3:40pm Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles Prelims

3:50pm Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Prelims

4:00pm Men’s 400 Meters Final

4:10pm Women’s 400 Meters Final

4:20pm Men’s 100 Meter Final

4:25pm Women’s 100 Meter Final

4:30pm Men’s 800 Meters Final

4:40pm Women’s 800 Meters Final

4:50pm Men’s 400 Meter Hurdles Final

5:00pm Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles Final

5:10pm Men’s 200 Meters Final

5:20pm Women’s 200 Meters Final

5:30pm Men’s 5000 Meters Final

5:50pm Women’s 5000 Meters Final

6:10pm Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay Final

6:25pm Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay Final



6:40pm Awards Presentation

FIELD EVENTS

1:15pm Men’s Discus Throw Final

2:00pm Men’s Triple Jump Final

2:30pm Women’s High Jump Final

3:30pm Men’s Pole Vault Final

4:00pm Women’s Discus Throw Final

4:00pm Women’s Triple Jump Final