How to watch and listen Champs 2021 LIVE!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — After a year of absence, the ISSA/GraceKennedy Jamaica High School Boys and Girls Championships “Champs 2021” returns this year with the event slated to take place from Tuesday, May 11 through Saturday, May 15. You can watch live streaming coverage of the event at the National Stadium on 1Spotmedia.com via pay-per-view.

Watch and Listen Champs 2021 Live

The five-day championships, which is arguably the most thrilling and most sorted after encounters in the world at the high school level, will also be live on Hitz 92FM, Power 106, and KLAS Sports Radio in Jamaica. TVJ and the TVJ Sports Network will also provide live television coverage over the five days.

Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen High School will seek to defend their respective boys and girls team titles this week, with the boys’ battle expected to be very close again this year.

Champs 2020 was canceled because of the global COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, and this year’s championships was uncertain to go ahead until a few weeks ago when the government gave the organizers the green light to stage the event.

Although KC will start as a strong candidate to retain this year’s boys title, according to information reaching World-Track.org, Jamaica College (JC) will be hard to beat this year, given the squad the boys from Hope Road have assembled this campaign.

The ever dangerous Calabar must also be considered in any team race, while the likes of Wolmer’s, St. Jago, Petersfield, Excelsior and STETHS are all expected to battle it out for a Top 5 position.

On the girls’ side, Edwin Allen is expected to run away again with the team title, with the likes of Hydel High, St. Jago, Immaculate Conception, and Excelsior expected to lead the charges in the second pack.

Champs 2021 COVID-19 Protocols

In line with the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is requiring all participating schools, officials, and media members to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous three days.

“ISSA takes very seriously our responsibility for the health and safety of Champs participants, and we will be doing everything in our power to protect those who will be present at the National Stadium this year,” ISSA President Keith Wellington said.

“COVID-19 has presented a significant challenge to our staging of this year’s meet, but we are satisfied that the protocols which have been developed in close consultation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness will be effective in making Champs safe.

“All stakeholders have been briefed on the Access Protocols and COVID-19 safety procedures and have pledged their full support of these measures. We expect 100 percent compliance,” Wellington added.