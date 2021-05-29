How to watch, follow 2021 British milers’ club grand prix

Want to watch more track and field meets this weekend? Don’t worry, you have lots of options and the meets are well scheduled to give you the fans the chance of following almost all of them without an overlap. On this page, I will provide you with information on how to watch and follow live streaming coverage of the 2021 British Milers’ Club Grand Prix.

Saturday’s event in Manchester, England, will be broadcast live by RunJumpThrow.com, while RunnerSpace.com, the exclusive broadcast partner for USA & Canadian +PLUS subscribers will provide the coverage for fans in these territories. All other viewers can watch the live stream on RunJumpThrow.com. | Watch Live Here | Watch live in the UK and elsewhere | Watch on-demand in the UK and elsewhere.

If you are not a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscriber, please help support them by purchasing a subscription.

Live broadcast and webcast will begin at 12:00 pm ET, with on-demand videos also available.

Additionally, you can follow the live RESULTS HERE with Photographs from official BMC photographer David Lowes also making up the coverage of this year’s meeting. I am expecting some exciting and competitive battles this weekend, so don’t miss it!

Complete Schedule For 2021 British Milers’ Club Grand Prix

Men’s 1500m

Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Entry Standard: 3:55

Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Entry Standard: 9:15

Age Groups: Senior

Entry Standard: 46.65

Age Groups: U20, Senior

Entry Standard: 14:50

Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Entry Standard: 1:55

Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Entry Standard: 4:45

Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Entry Standard: 10:45

Age Groups: Senior

Entry Standard: 52.90

Age Groups: U17, U20, Senior

Entry Standard: 2:15

Age Groups: U20, Senior

Entry Standard: 16:45