How to watch, follow 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival

Several Olympic hopefuls will be in action today at the 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival, as some of the top field event athletes slated to test their competition sharpness, following weeks of training. You can watch the live stream on USATF.TV will pro but you will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, which is very affordable. Follow Live Results Here

Strong Women’s Long Jump Field In Chula Vista

The Chula Vista Field Festival on Saturday, May 29 will take place in Chula Vista, California, and the meet will feature several Olympians, including Will Claye and Brittney Reese of the United States.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reese will compete in the women’s long jump where she is set to battle against a very strong field that includes the likes of Chantel Malone from the British Virgin Islands who has already jumped over seven meters this season.

OTHER ARTICLES TO READ:

Chanice Porter of Jamaica, Shara Proctor and Jazmin Sawyers of Great Britain, Nigerian Ese Brume and American Malaina Payton are also among the featured athletes starting in the second flight.

Akela Jones of Barbados, Yanis David of France and USA’s Mady Richards will all battle in flight one.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Exciting Men’s Jumps Expected At 2021 Chula Vista Field Festival

Olympic champion Jeff Henderson and 2016 World Indoor Championships gold medalist Marquis Dendy of the USA headline the men’s field in the long jump.

Meanwhile, the men’s triple jump competition, which is scheduled to take place at 8:00 pm ET, will see Olympic silver medalist Claye leading a strong field.

Fellow American Chris Benard, who like Claye, has also posted a jump of 17.15m this season along with Chris Carter will start as the favorites to win the event under the lights. Tosin Oke of Nigeria, a finalist at the 2012 Olympics in London, is set to open his season in the event this weekend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere, World Championships bronze medalist and 2016 indoor champion Vashti Cunningham of the United States will feature in the women’s high jump, Olympic silver medalist Erik Kynard will start as the one to beat in the men’s event, while Riley Dolezal, Curtis Thompson and Michael Shuey will all start in the men’s javelin throw.

Rudy Winkler of United States and Costa Rica’s Roberto Sawyers will lead a strong men’s hammer throw lineup.

2021 Chula Vista Field Festival Schedule

Men’s Hammer Throw Final 3:00 PM

Women’s Long Jump Final 4:00 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final 4:00 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Final 4:30 PM

Women’s High Jump Final 6:00 PM

Men’s High Jump Final 6:00 PM

Women’s Javelin Throw Final 6:30 PM

Women’s Triple Jump Final 8:00 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Final 8:00 PM

Men’s Javelin Throw Final 8:00 PM