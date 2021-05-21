How to watch the 2021 Oregon State Showcase HS meets

The 2021 Oregon State Showcase will be live-streamed from Oregon City, on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22 on RunnerSpace.com and you can follow all the action online on both days. Watch Live Here

The live webcast will include coverage of the high school Oregon 6A state track championships in addition to highlights and several updates of the best action from a few other classification championships happening on the same days.

This weekend’s 2021 Oregon State Showcase live broadcast and on-demand coverage will require that you have a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription which is very affordable, trust me. If you would like to access some of the best track and field meetings across the country, please take the time to Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. On demand coverage from the 6A championships broadcast will be found here.

Live broadcast will begin on Friday at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET and runs through 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET. On Saturday, the action will get going at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET and will conclude at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

