Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Just In

How to watch the 2021 Oregon State Showcase HS meets
Advertisement

Just In

Video: Burgin Runs European U20 record in Ostrava

Just In

How you can watch 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike

Just In Main News

2021 SEC Outdoor Championships individual champions

Just In

Champs 2021 final points standings

Just In

How to watch the 2021 Oregon State Showcase HS meets

Follow all the live streaming coverage and other updates from the 2021 Oregon State Showcase high school track & field state meetings on May 21-22.

Published

The 2021 Oregon State Showcase will be live-streamed from Oregon City, on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22 on RunnerSpace.com and you can follow all the action online on both days. Watch Live Here

The live webcast will include coverage of the high school Oregon 6A state track championships in addition to highlights and several updates of the best action from a few other classification championships happening on the same days.

This weekend’s 2021 Oregon State Showcase live broadcast and on-demand coverage will require that you have a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription which is very affordable, trust me. If you would like to access some of the best track and field meetings across the country, please take the time to Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. On demand coverage from the 6A championships broadcast will be found here.

How To Watch The New York City Qualifier Live!

Live broadcast will begin on Friday at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET and runs through 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET. On Saturday, the action will get going at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET and will conclude at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here Is Who To Follow The 2021 Oregon State Showcase

Find more coverage (Videos & Live Results) here at the following links:

5/183A Championships
5/21-224A Championships
5/21-225A Championships
5/21-226A Championships

For all the latest results and updates please visit our results page here. You can also follow more updates, the latest stories, and how to watch track and field meetings live from our homepage, which we try to update regularly.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Clayton-Murphy-enters-for-USATF-1-Mile-Road-Championships Clayton-Murphy-enters-for-USATF-1-Mile-Road-Championships

Main News

How to watch the New York City Qualifier live!

The Trials of Miles 2021 qualifier closes out on Friday at the New York City Qualifier and you can watch live streaming coverage on...

14 hours ago
Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles

Main News

World leader Holloway to line up at USATF Open: Watch live

Watch American world leader Grant Holloway race in the men's 110m hurdles at the 2021 USATF Open meeting on Tuesday. Live streaming is online!

3 days ago
2021_USATF_Open 2021_USATF_Open

Main News

How to watch 2021 USATF Open, schedule

The 2021 USATF Open track and field meet will take place on Tuesday, May 18 and you can watch live streaming coverage of this...

4 days ago
Big_12_track_and_field_outdoor_championships Big_12_track_and_field_outdoor_championships

Just In

Watch Day 3 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships live

Watch Live the Big 12 outdoor track and field championships day 3 coverage on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sunday, May 16. Live results...

5 days ago