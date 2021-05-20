How to watch the New York City Qualifier live!

The Trials of Miles 2021 qualifier tour reaches its final stop on Friday at the New York City Qualifier and you can watch live streaming coverage of the event on YouTube for free. The NYC Qualifier which will take place at Icahn Stadium, is an elite track meet that has attracted some of the country’s top middle and long-distance runners. Follow live results here NYC Qualifier

What time the New York City Qualifier starts?

Coverage on YouTube will begin at 6:00 p.m. EST on Friday night with Kyle Merber and Chris Chavez doing the main commentary and will be joined by David Melly and Ali Feller.

Among the featured events listed on the schedule are the men’s and women’s 800m, 1500m, 5000m, as well as the men’s 3000m Steeplechase.

Headlining the list of men’s 800m starters are Americans Clayton Murphy and Erik Sowinski. Murphy, the Olympic bronze medalist from Rio 2016 will continue his preparations for an improved medal color at the Tokyo Games later this summer when he lines up in his second outdoor 800m this season.

The 26-year-old who opened his outdoor campaign with a road mile run and a 1500m run last month, clocked 1:45.31 in his first two-lap race outside in 2021 and he will be seeking to improve that mark on Friday night.

Sowinski, the 2018 World Indoor bronze medalist, has already featured in seven 800m races this season, including three outdoors so far this campaign, and was beaten by Murphy when the two met at the 2021 USATF Golden Game in Walnut, Calif., on May 9.

Hassan Opts For Speed At New York City Qualifier

On the women’s side, world 1500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan from The Netherlands, is slated to face the starters, as she looks to get a bit of speed work into her training schedule.

The 28-year-old is typically known for her performances in longer distances, but still owns an impressive personal best of 1:56.81 for the 800m, which was set in Monaco in 2017.

Jamaican Jazmine Fray, the 2019 NCAA champion during her collegiate career at Texas A&M, will be among the starters racing against Hassan at the New York City Qualifier on Friday night.

Former junior standout Mary Cain of the USA will also make an appearance at the meeting when she races in the women’s 1500m.