How to watch USATF Throws Festival? Strong fields assembled

Watch live streaming coverage of some of the world’s best throwers and a few high jumpers compete at Saturday’s USATF Throws Festival meeting in Tucson, Ariz. The event will feature several of the best throwers in the United States and will be live-streamed on USATF.TV. The broadcast, however, will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, while on-demand videos will be made available here as soon as possible.

Where To Watch USATF Throws Festival

The live broadcast and webcast schedule is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

Without a doubt, the highlighted event slated for the USATF Throws Festival will be the men’s Shot Put throw, which will feature the top three throwers in the world this season.

Heading the list of competitors are, world-leader Joe Kovacs, the reigning world champion from Doha 2019, Rio 2016 reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and world fifth-place finisher Darrell Hill – who are all from the United States.

Kovacs enters this weekend’s clash as the world-leader in the men’s shot put with a mark of 22.72 meters, set on May 1, Crouser is not too far behind though with a mark of 22.69m this year. Hill, the third of only four men over 22-meters this season in the outdoor campaign, has a mark of 22.17m.

Leading the way for the overseas throwers is New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh, the 2017 world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner. Walsh, who competed in Tucson, a couple days ago, will be hoping to break into the 22 meter barrier for the first time this season.

A strong field has also been assembled in the men’s hammer with USA’s Rudy Winkler, who is ranked No. 1 in the world in 2021, No. 3 Daniel Haugh and No. 4 Sean Donnelly, leading the entrants.

Elsewhere, World champion and American record holder DeAnna Price of USA heads a standout field in the women’s hammer, which will also include Brooke Andersen, who is ranked No. 2 in the world in 2021, Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica is among the starters in the women’s discus, while USA’s Michelle Carter, the reigning Olympic champion starts in the women’s shot put.

Meanwhile, world bronze medalist and 2016 world indoor champion Vashti Cunningham of USA leads the women’s high jump entries.

Once again, please don't hesitate to grab your RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. To help promote the sport and also help those providing us with great coverages, Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS.