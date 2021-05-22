Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

How to watch USATF Throws Festival? Strong fields assembled
Advertisement

Main News

How SEC track and field athletes rank outdoors in 2021

Main News

Where are the 2021 NCAA outdoor regionals, how to watch?

Main News

How to watch the New York City Qualifier live!

Main News

Video highlights: Sha`Carri Richardson wins 200m at Ostrava Golden Spike

Main News

How to watch USATF Throws Festival? Strong fields assembled

Some of the best throwers in the world will go head-to-head at the USATF Throws Festival this weekend and you can watch the live stream online!

Published

Watch live streaming coverage of some of the world’s best throwers and a few high jumpers compete at Saturday’s USATF Throws Festival meeting in Tucson, Ariz. The event will feature several of the best throwers in the United States and will be live-streamed on USATF.TV. The broadcast, however, will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, while on-demand videos will be made available here as soon as possible.

Where To Watch USATF Throws Festival

The live broadcast and webcast schedule is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. PDT / 6:30 p.m. ET.

How To Watch The 2021 Oregon State Showcase HS Meets

Without a doubt, the highlighted event slated for the USATF Throws Festival will be the men’s Shot Put throw, which will feature the top three throwers in the world this season.

Heading the list of competitors are, world-leader Joe Kovacs, the reigning world champion from Doha 2019, Rio 2016 reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser and world fifth-place finisher Darrell Hill – who are all from the United States.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kovacs enters this weekend’s clash as the world-leader in the men’s shot put with a mark of 22.72 meters, set on May 1, Crouser is not too far behind though with a mark of 22.69m this year. Hill, the third of only four men over 22-meters this season in the outdoor campaign, has a mark of 22.17m.

Leading the way for the overseas throwers is New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh, the 2017 world champion and 2016 Olympic bronze medal winner. Walsh, who competed in Tucson, a couple days ago, will be hoping to break into the 22 meter barrier for the first time this season.

A strong field has also been assembled in the men’s hammer with USA’s Rudy Winkler, who is ranked No. 1 in the world in 2021, No. 3 Daniel Haugh and No. 4 Sean Donnelly, leading the entrants.

Elsewhere, World champion and American record holder DeAnna Price of USA heads a standout field in the women’s hammer, which will also include Brooke Andersen, who is ranked No. 2 in the world in 2021, Shadae Lawrence of Jamaica is among the starters in the women’s discus, while USA’s Michelle Carter, the reigning Olympic champion starts in the women’s shot put.

Meanwhile, world bronze medalist and 2016 world indoor champion Vashti  Cunningham of USA leads the women’s high jump entries.

Once again, please don’t hesitate to grab your RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription. To help promote the sport and also help those providing us with great coverages, Sign up here for RunnerSpace +PLUS. You will also have on-demand videos which will be made available here.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

2021_SEC_Outdoor_Championships_Texas_A_&_M 2021_SEC_Outdoor_Championships_Texas_A_&_M

Main News

Where are the 2021 NCAA outdoor regionals, how to watch?

When, where, and how you can watch the live stream of the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Regionals on the SECN+, which will take place from...

21 hours ago
NJCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021 NJCAA_Outdoor_Championships_2021

Just In

How to watch the 2021 Oregon State Showcase HS meets

Follow all the live streaming coverage and other updates from the 2021 Oregon State Showcase high school track & field state meetings on May...

1 day ago
Clayton-Murphy-enters-for-USATF-1-Mile-Road-Championships Clayton-Murphy-enters-for-USATF-1-Mile-Road-Championships

Main News

How to watch the New York City Qualifier live!

The Trials of Miles 2021 qualifier closes out on Friday at the New York City Qualifier and you can watch live streaming coverage on...

2 days ago
Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles Grant Holloway of USA in the hurdles

Main News

World leader Holloway to line up at USATF Open: Watch live

Watch American world leader Grant Holloway race in the men's 110m hurdles at the 2021 USATF Open meeting on Tuesday. Live streaming is online!

4 days ago