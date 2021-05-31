How to watch American Track League: Duval County Challenge

Connect with us

The American Track League heads to Jacksonville, FL, for the Duval County Challenge and you can watch live streaming and results on May 31.

Published

The American Track League 2021 continues on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 with the Duval County Challenge in Jacksonville, Florida, and you can watch all the live streaming and follow live results of the meet online.

The meeting is the second of the outdoor series, following “The Track Meet” in Los Angeles, Calif., on May 15. Monday’s American Track League will be streamed live on ESPN with fans using an Amazon FireTV, Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, or high-end mobile devices and tablets having access via the ESPN2 App and at WatchESPN.com.

Action on the night will start at 7:00 pm ET with the women’s pole vault competition, while the live broadcast and streaming webcast will begin at 8:00 pm. The last event in the television window, the men’s 110m hurdles final, is slated for 9:57 pm ET.

Young Runs 9.89s, Beats Lyles At Pure Summer Invitational In Clermont

Six events are scheduled to take place on a rolling schedule after the live TV window closes at 10:00 pm. They are the men’s and women’s sprint hurdles, as well as the 100m and 200m consolation finals.

Among the events listed on the schedule for Monday night are the women’s pole vault, the 100m and 110m hurdles for women and men, as well as the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 400m hurdles.

For more results please visit our dedicated results page, while for all the latest news, please visit our homepage.

Duval County Challenge – American Track League 2021 Schedule

Schedule (Starts at 7:00pm)

7:00 Women’s Pole Vault
7:05 Women’s 100mH Section B
7:15 Men’s 400m Section B
7:20 Women’s 400m Section B
7:28 Men’s 100m Section B (for ath focusing on 200m or not in top-18)
7:35 Women’s 100m Section B (for ath focusing on 200m or not in top-18)
7:42 Women’s 400m Hurdles C-Race
7:50 Men’s 400m Hurdles B-Race

8:00 Live TV window starts
8:04 Men’s 400m Hurdles A Final
8:13 Men’s 100m Heat 1
8:17 Men’s 100m Heat 2
8:25 Women’s 100m Heat 1
8:29 Women’s 100m Heat 2
8:37 Men’s Shot Put Final
8:38 Men’s 110m Hurdles Heat 1
8:42 Men’s 110m Hurdles Heat 2
8:49 Women’s 100m Hurdles Heat 1
8:53 Women’s 100m Hurdles Heat 2
9:02 Men’s 400m A Final
9:07 Women’s 400m A Final
9:16 Women’s 400m Hurdles A&B Final
9:22 Men’s 200m A Final
9:27 Women’s 200m A Final
9:36 Men’s 100m Final
9:41 Women’s 100m Final
9:51 Women’s 100m Hurdle Final
9:57 Men’s 110m Hurdle Final

10:00pm Live TV window closes

Rolling Schedule:

Men’s 110m Hurdle Consolation Final
Women’s 100m Hurdle Consolation Final
Men’s 100m Consolation Final
Women’s 100m Consolation Final
Men’s 200m Additional Final
Women’s 200m Additional Final

