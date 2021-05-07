How you can stream the 2021 Arkansas Twilight Live

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Want to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Arkansas Twilight track and field meet this Friday (May 7)? Well, you are again in good luck as the event will be streamed live on the SEC Network+ platform and can be accessed at WatchESPN.com.
The meet will begin with the early session at 10:00 am with the men’s discus throw and the women’s event at 11:15 am, but the live stream will start at with a host of finals.
Schedule 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open
The women 100 meters heats will get the ball rolling on the track and this will start at 4:30 pm CT / 5:30 pm ET. The event will feature athletes at the collegiate and post collegiate level.
Follow the live results and updates here, while the live stream is available at this link.
Central Arkansas, Christian Brothers, Elon, Harding, Hendrix, Langston, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, SIU-Edwardsville, Southern Arkansas, Southern Nazarene, Tulsa, UA Rich Mountain, and Wayland Baptist. will field athletes at the meeting.
“This is a last opportunity for us to tune-up and get some updated seeding marks for the SEC Championships next week,” said Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “Some may run an event lower than normal in their schedule.
“Our sprint crew is running relatively true to form, and there are some very good professional athletes with great credentials coming in.”
2021 Arkansas Twilight Schedule
Day Start Running Events Rnd
Friday 4:30 PM Women 100 M Prelims
Friday 4:40 PM Men 100 M Prelims
Friday 4:50 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Prelims
Friday 5:00 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Prelims
Friday 6:00 PM Women 4×100 M Relay Final
Friday 6:05 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Final
Friday 6:10 PM Women 3000 M Final
Friday 6:23 PM Men 3000 M Final
Friday 6:33 PM Women 3000 M Steeplechase Final
Friday 6:45 PM Men 3000 M Steeplechase Final
Friday 6:55 PM Women 100 M Final
Friday 7:00 PM Men 100 M Final
Friday 7:05 PM Women 400 M Finals
Friday 7:10 PM Men 400 M Finals
Friday 7:15 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Final
Friday 7:20 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Final
Friday 7:25 PM Women 800 M Finals
Friday 7:30 PM Men 800 M Finals
Friday 7:35 PM Women 200 M Finals
Friday 7:43 PM Men 200 M Finals
Friday 7:50 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Finals
Friday 7:55 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Finals
Friday 8:00 PM Women 1500 M Finals
Friday 8:12 PM Men 1500 M Finals
Friday 8:25 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Finals
Friday 8:30 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Finals
Day Start Field Events Rnd
Friday 10:00 AM Men Discus
Friday 11:15 AM Women Discus
Friday 12:45 PM Women Hammer
Friday 12:45 PM Men Hammer
Friday 3:00 PM Women Javelin
Friday 3:00 PM Men Javelin
Friday 3:00 PM Women Long Jump
Friday 3:15 PM Men Pole Vault Finals
Friday 4:45 PM Women High Jump Finals
Friday 4:45 PM Men Long Jump Finals
Friday 5:30 PM Men Shot Put Finals
Friday 5:30 PM Women Shot Put Finals
Friday 6:15 PM Women Pole Vault Finals
Friday 6:15 PM Women Triple Jump Finals
Friday 6:30 PM Men High Jump Finals
Friday 7:15 PM Men Triple Jump Finals
Leave a Reply