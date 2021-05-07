How you can stream the 2021 Arkansas Twilight Live

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Want to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Arkansas Twilight track and field meet this Friday (May 7)? Well, you are again in good luck as the event will be streamed live on the SEC Network+ platform and can be accessed at WatchESPN.com.

The meet will begin with the early session at 10:00 am with the men’s discus throw and the women’s event at 11:15 am, but the live stream will start at with a host of finals.

Schedule 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open

The women 100 meters heats will get the ball rolling on the track and this will start at 4:30 pm CT / 5:30 pm ET. The event will feature athletes at the collegiate and post collegiate level.

Follow the live results and updates here, while the live stream is available at this link.

Central Arkansas, Christian Brothers, Elon, Harding, Hendrix, Langston, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, SIU-Edwardsville, Southern Arkansas, Southern Nazarene, Tulsa, UA Rich Mountain, and Wayland Baptist. will field athletes at the meeting.

“This is a last opportunity for us to tune-up and get some updated seeding marks for the SEC Championships next week,” said Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “Some may run an event lower than normal in their schedule.

“Our sprint crew is running relatively true to form, and there are some very good professional athletes with great credentials coming in.”

2021 Arkansas Twilight Schedule

Day Start Running Events Rnd

Friday 4:30 PM Women 100 M Prelims

Friday 4:40 PM Men 100 M Prelims

Friday 4:50 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Prelims

Friday 5:00 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Prelims

Friday 6:00 PM Women 4×100 M Relay Final

Friday 6:05 PM Men 4×100 M Relay Final

Friday 6:10 PM Women 3000 M Final

Friday 6:23 PM Men 3000 M Final

Friday 6:33 PM Women 3000 M Steeplechase Final

Friday 6:45 PM Men 3000 M Steeplechase Final

Friday 6:55 PM Women 100 M Final

Friday 7:00 PM Men 100 M Final

Friday 7:05 PM Women 400 M Finals

Friday 7:10 PM Men 400 M Finals

Friday 7:15 PM Women 100 M Hurdles Final

Friday 7:20 PM Men 110 M Hurdles Final

Friday 7:25 PM Women 800 M Finals

Friday 7:30 PM Men 800 M Finals

Friday 7:35 PM Women 200 M Finals

Friday 7:43 PM Men 200 M Finals

Friday 7:50 PM Women 400 M Hurdles Finals

Friday 7:55 PM Men 400 M Hurdles Finals

Friday 8:00 PM Women 1500 M Finals

Friday 8:12 PM Men 1500 M Finals

Friday 8:25 PM Women 4×400 M Relay Finals

Friday 8:30 PM Men 4×400 M Relay Finals

Day Start Field Events Rnd

Friday 10:00 AM Men Discus

Friday 11:15 AM Women Discus

Friday 12:45 PM Women Hammer

Friday 12:45 PM Men Hammer

Friday 3:00 PM Women Javelin

Friday 3:00 PM Men Javelin

Friday 3:00 PM Women Long Jump

Friday 3:15 PM Men Pole Vault Finals

Friday 4:45 PM Women High Jump Finals

Friday 4:45 PM Men Long Jump Finals

Friday 5:30 PM Men Shot Put Finals

Friday 5:30 PM Women Shot Put Finals

Friday 6:15 PM Women Pole Vault Finals

Friday 6:15 PM Women Triple Jump Finals

Friday 6:30 PM Men High Jump Finals

Friday 7:15 PM Men Triple Jump Finals