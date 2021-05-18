Connect with us

How you can watch 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike
2021 SEC Outdoor Championships individual champions

Champs 2021 final points standings

Watch Day 3 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships live

How to watch 2021 Missouri Valley Outdoor Championships

Want to watch the 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike? You have lots of options including the World Athletics YouTube Channel and FloTrack. Don’t miss it!

Fans can watch live streaming and follow live results and updates of the 2021 Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series event on Wednesday (May 19). Once again, this year’s meeting will feature a star-studded lineup in both track and field events and you can follow all the midweek event action at Mestsky Stadion in the Czech city.

The 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike meeting will feature several world and Olympic stars, such as Justin Gatlin, Kirani James, Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, Genzebe Dibaba, Fred Kerley, Christian Taylor, and Anita Wlodarczyk, among other rising stars such as American Sha’Carri Richardson.

Kerley vs Gatlin vs De Grasse At Ostrava Golden Spike

A total of 20 disciplines are slated to take place with the women’s schedule include – the 200m, 800m, 1500m, 400m hurdles, hammer, and javelin, while the men’s list of events includes the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 10,000m, 3000m steeplechase, 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, and javelin.

Watch The 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike

Here is how to watch the 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike meeting: You can watch a two-hour live stream of the meeting from the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 18:00 CEST (12:00 p.m. ET), but please check the below territories for the streaming availability.

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:
Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Congo – Brazzaville, Congo – Kinshasa, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Czechia, Côte d’Ivoire, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Finland, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Montenegro, Montserrat, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, São Tomé & Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, Uganda, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

FloTrack Australia, USA
Arena Sport Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia
Flow Sports Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos
Czech TV Czech Republic
Viaplay Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden TV10 in Sweden and V sport in Norway
CMore Sport 1 Finland
L’Equipe (delayed, no geoblocking) France, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna, French Guyana
sportdeutschland.tv Germany
Sport2 Hungary
5STARS Israel
Sport.TV5 (delayed until 22:30) Portugal
SkySport Collection Italy
Polsat Sport News Poland
HUSTE.tv Slovakia
DirecTV Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay
Teledeporte Spain
TG4 Ireland
Super Sport (GSL1 / VR2 / VR3A) Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tago, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
ESPN (delayed, no geoblocking) Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama

