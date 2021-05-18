How you can watch 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike

Fans can watch live streaming and follow live results and updates of the 2021 Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series event on Wednesday (May 19). Once again, this year’s meeting will feature a star-studded lineup in both track and field events and you can follow all the midweek event action at Mestsky Stadion in the Czech city.

The 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike meeting will feature several world and Olympic stars, such as Justin Gatlin, Kirani James, Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, Genzebe Dibaba, Fred Kerley, Christian Taylor, and Anita Wlodarczyk, among other rising stars such as American Sha’Carri Richardson.

Kerley vs Gatlin vs De Grasse At Ostrava Golden Spike

A total of 20 disciplines are slated to take place with the women’s schedule include – the 200m, 800m, 1500m, 400m hurdles, hammer, and javelin, while the men’s list of events includes the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 3000m, 10,000m, 3000m steeplechase, 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, and javelin.

Watch The 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike

Here is how to watch the 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike meeting: You can watch a two-hour live stream of the meeting from the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 18:00 CEST (12:00 p.m. ET), but please check the below territories for the streaming availability.

The YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the following territories:

Angola, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Australia, Bahamas, Barbados, Benin, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Caribbean Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Congo – Brazzaville, Congo – Kinshasa, Croatia, Cuba, Curaçao, Czechia, Côte d’Ivoire, Denmark, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Finland, Gabon, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Martinique, Mauritania, Mauritius, Montenegro, Montserrat, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Rwanda, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Spain, St. Barthélemy, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin, St. Vincent & Grenadines, Sudan, Suriname, Sweden, São Tomé & Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, Uganda, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

FloTrack Australia, USA

Arena Sport Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia

Flow Sports Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos

Czech TV Czech Republic

Viaplay Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden TV10 in Sweden and V sport in Norway

CMore Sport 1 Finland

L’Equipe (delayed, no geoblocking) France, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna, French Guyana

sportdeutschland.tv Germany

Sport2 Hungary

5STARS Israel

Sport.TV5 (delayed until 22:30) Portugal

SkySport Collection Italy

Polsat Sport News Poland

HUSTE.tv Slovakia

DirecTV Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay

Teledeporte Spain

TG4 Ireland

Super Sport (GSL1 / VR2 / VR3A) Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Congo DR, Ivory Coast, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tago, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

ESPN (delayed, no geoblocking) Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama