Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Laird v Boling in 2021 NCAA East Regional: day 3
Advertisement

Main News

Day 4: 2021 NCAA West Regional schedule, watch live stream

Main News

North Carolina A&T runs 2:59.21; Stewart splits 43.70

Main News

Complete 2021 Doha Diamond League Results

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary postponed due to lightning

Main News

Laird v Boling in 2021 NCAA East Regional: day 3

Terrance Laird and Matthew Boling will face-off in the quarterfinals of the men’s 100m at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Regional meeting on Friday.

Published

Terrance Laird and Matthew Boling will face-off in the quarterfinals of the men’s 100-meters at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Regional track and field meeting here in Jacksonville, FL, on Friday in the battle for places to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Laird and Boling will go head-to-head in the third quarterfinals, with the LSU junior starting from lane five and the Georgia sophomore next to him in lane six. Laird enters this clash on the back of a comfortable performance in the heat, while although not looking as smooth, Boling also won his heat and seems to have more left in the tank.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Laird leads the nation in both the 100m and 200m with times of 9.80 (+3.2) and a world-leading 19.81.

Where Are The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Regionals, How To Watch?

Meanwhile, Kentucky freshman Lance Lang will battle against Joseph Amoah of Coppin State in heat two, with Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T also racing from that heat.

Florida State’s JoVaughn Martin and Florida pair Joseph Fahnbulleh and Dedrick Vanover starting in the first quarterfinal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the 200m, Laird, Fahnbulleh, and Lang will face-off in what I believe is the toughest quarterfinals, while Boling will race in the second quarterfinals against Vanover, Martin, and James.

Elsewhere, Noah Williams of LSU will take on Florida’s Ryan Willie and Jacory Patterson of Virginia Tech in quarterfinals three of the men’s 400m.

Quarterfinals two will see three sub-45 sprinters clashing as Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T, Dwight St. Hillaire of Kentucky and Elija Godwin of Georgia will battle for top three places.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Trevor Stewart of North Carolina A&T will start from the first quarterfinal with Christopher Bailey of Tennessee and Ohio State’s Tyler Johnson also starting from that heat.

The highlight in the men’s 110m hurdles quarterfinals will see SEC champion Robert Dunning of Alabama taking on LSU’s Damion Thomas in heat three.

The Top 3 finishers from each heat of these races, plus the next 3 best times will advance to Eugene for the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

2021_NCAA_West_Regional_track_and_field 2021_NCAA_West_Regional_track_and_field

Main News

Day 4: 2021 NCAA West Regional schedule, watch live stream

The men's events at the 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary will start at 11:30 am, while the women's event will conclude on the day...

2 hours ago
North_Carolina_A&T_4x400 North_Carolina_A&T_4x400

Main News

North Carolina A&T runs 2:59.21; Stewart splits 43.70

Trevor Stewart ran a 43.70s split and North Carolina A&T clocked 2:59.21 in the 4x400m at the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round on Friday,...

11 hours ago
2021_NCAA_West_Preliminary_Round_Delayed 2021_NCAA_West_Preliminary_Round_Delayed

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary postponed due to lightning

Due to poor weather, the NCAA West Preliminary cannot continue on Friday and has been postponed until Saturday. Look out for a new schedule.

14 hours ago
Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021 Johnnie-Blockburger-Jim-Click-Shootout-2021

Main News

2021 NCAA West Preliminary day 3 schedule, how to watch live

The 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round championship will continue on Friday with men's competition and here is how you can watch and follow live!

1 day ago