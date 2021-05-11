Follow Live! South Plains hosts 2021 NJCAA Outdoor Championships

LEVELLAND — The South Plains College men’s and women’s track and field teams will host the 2021 NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. The championships will take place at the Texan Track and Field Complex in Levelland from May 11-13 and you will be able to follow all the live results and updates from the first day.

Day one action is slated to get underway at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with the women’s heptathlon, while field events are set to begin with the women’s hammer throw at 11 a.m. Running events will begin at 5 p.m. with the women’s 4×800. The full meet schedule can be found at spctexans.com using the ‘National Track’ tab at the top of the homepage.

Live results from NJCAA Outdoor Championships can be found here:

Fans are welcome to attend the meet, as Tickets will be available for purchase at the front entrance of the track beginning Tuesday morning.

On the men’s side, the Texans come in with 28 national qualifying marks, looking to bring home their first outdoor title since 2017, when SPC won the men’s team title in Hutchinson, KS under then first-year head coach Erik Vance.

The last time South Plains hosted the national meet in 2016, the Texans made collegiate history, winning their 10th consecutive outdoor crown in Levelland. The Lady Texans also enter the meet with 28 national qualifying marks, looking to bring home their first national title since winning the 2015 outdoor team title in Hutchinson, KS.

The Texans enter the meet ranked third in the latest USTFCCCA national poll, with Barton County ranked first, followed by Iowa Central. New Mexico Junior College and Cloud County round out the top five.

The Lady Texans are currently ranked second in the latest national poll, with New Mexico Junior College holding the top spot. Iowa Western, Barton County, and Cloud County round of the top five of the women’s national rankings.

Source: South Plains College.