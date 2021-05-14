LSU’s Thomas, Marshall eased into hurdles finals at 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – National leaders Damion Thomas and Tonea Marshall of LSU lead all the qualifiers in the men’s and women’s sprint hurdles on day two at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday. The championships are being hosted by the Texas A&M Aggies.

Marshall Sets LSU 100m Hurdles Record

Led by the nation’s best Marshall, LSU placed three women in the final of the 100m hurdles, with Arkansas also qualifying three ladies for what is expected to be a great title decider on Saturday. Women's 100m Hurdles@ToneaAlexis_ just became the sixth fastest performer in collegiate history… IN PRELIMS with a time of 12.52! That's an LSU school record and it ranks as No. 4 in the world in 2021!#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/xUZ6OedUFb— LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) May 14, 2021

Marshall clocked a personal best and collegiate lead and LSU school record of 12.52 (+1.6 m/s) seconds to win the third heat of the women’s race on her way to also breaking the facility record which was previously held by Janeek Brown of Arkansas at 12.91 and done in 2019. The time is ranked No. 4 in the world this year

Heat one winner Grace Stark of Florida posted a personal-best 12.88 second to beat Arkansas freshman Daszay Freeman who ran 12.92 to also secure a place in the final.

Milan Young of LSU won the second heat with a wind-aided time of 12.98 (2.4 m/s), while a pair of Kentucky hurdlers Masai Russell (12.99) and Faith Ross (12.99) ran PB to book their places in the title race as well.

Alia Armstrong of LSU (13.00) and Arkansas’ Jayla Hollis and Yoveinny Mota both ran 13.04 to advance.

Thomas Cruises Into Men’s Final

Meanwhile, Damion Thomas looked very comfortable when winning his heat of the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.36 seconds (1.1 m/s). The LSU junior took heat two over Tre’Bien Gilbert of Arkansas who ran 13.62 to qualify fifth-fastest.

Alabama senior Robert Dunning clocked a wind-assisted 13.36 (2.7 m/s) secs to win the first heat, beating Arkansas freshman Phillip Lemonious who cross at 13.38.

LSU placed three men in the 110m hurdles final with Eric Edwards Jr. running 13.38 for third place in heat one and Arthur Price clocking 13.86 for fifth in the same heat.

Arkansas also deposited three men in the final which will take place at 5:45 p.m. CT 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The women’s 100m hurdles final will take place at 5:55 p.m. CT / 6:55 p.m. ET.