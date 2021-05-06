Miller-Uibo, Thomas, Felix headline strong 2021 USATF Golden Games 200m field

Allyson Felix, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, and Gabby Thomas headline a star-studded women’s 200-meters field for the 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC in Walnut, Calif., on Sunday, May 9. LIVE streaming coverage of the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC 2021 will be available through a mixture of online coverage on USATF.TV and television broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com, as well as on the NBC Sports app.
Miller-Uibo Set For Another Fast 200m At 2021 USATF Golden Games?
Miller-Uibo enters the meeting as the world leader after posting a flashing 22.03 seconds to win the event at a meeting in Clermont, FL, on April 4. Given her current form, which was backed up by an impressive 49.08 world lead over the 400m in Oregon, a couple of weeks ago, the Bahamian standout sprinter will undoubtedly start the women’s 200m dash as the favorite.
The 27-year-old who is targeting the Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games later this summer will be aiming to keep a stronghold on some of the same athletes with who she is expected to go head-to-head with in Japan.
Among the highlighted list of athletes slated to take on the Olympic 400m champion Miller-Uibo in the California meeting on Sunday are Americans Felix and Thomas.
Miller-Uibo Powers To 49.08 World-Lead At USATF Grand Prix
Felix, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, and 11 World champion is set to race over the 200m for the first time this outdoor season, having clocked a personal best of 22.59 seconds in her lone appearance over the distance indoors. Felix, who owns a personal best of 21.69, set in 2021, has so far featured in three 100m races this outdoor campaign.
Gabby Thomas To Return To Fast Lane?
Meanwhile, the very talented Thomas also comes into this exciting battle as one of the athletes to pay close attention to, given the productive form she showed during the early parts of the campaign.
The 24-year-old who once held the fastest time in the world in 2021 with her 22.17 secs personal best performance at the Texas Relays in Austin, on March 27, is among the favorites to win the American Olympic trials 200m later this summer and she will want to show that her fruitful early season form wasn’t just accidental success.
The talented-packed 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC women’s 200m lineup also includes USA’s Lynna Irby, Candace Hill, Kyra Jefferson and Brittany Brown, as well as Jodie Williams of Great Britain and Tynia Gaither from The Bahamas.
HERE ARE PRIZE MONEY LISTINGS
1st – $3,000
2nd – $2,000
3rd – $1,500
4th – $1,100
5th – $800
6th – $600