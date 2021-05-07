Norfolk State leads 2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships: Follow live

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Norfolk State takes an early lead in the team standings in the battle for the 2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships at North Carolina A&T after the first day of competition at the three-day meeting on Thursday. You can catch the live stream of Saturday’s action live beginning at 12 p.m.

2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships Leaders

After the first day of competition on Thursday, the Norfolk State men lead the 2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships standings with 23 points after one of the 21 contested finals, while the Spartans head on the women’s side with 18 points after just one contested final as well.

Meshack Kipchirchir led the way for Norfolk State with a second-place finish in the men’s 10,000m after he crossed the in 32:31.39 to finish second to Morris Kimble of North Carolina A&T who stopped the clock at 31:03.64 to take the victory.

Kipchirchir’s runner-up spot helped the Spartans secured second through fifth in the six runners race. Isa Suleiman was third in 32:32.74, Evans Cheruiyot grabbed fourth in 33:20.37, while Lelei Too completed the field with fifth (34:07.95).

North Carolina A&T is currently second in the men’s team standings with 10 points.

Women Early Leaders

On the women’s side, Norfolk State leads with 18 points. Delaware State ended Day one in second place with six points with South Carolina State, the only other team with points in third with five points.

Fridah Koech won her first career MEAC individual gold medal after she took the women’s 10,000 meters in a personal record time of 38:19.77. Faith Jemutai followed her teammate home for a 1-2 finish with a time of 39:16.71.

Katarzyna Rosikon of Delaware State was third with Ashanti Meyers of South Carolina State rounding out the field in fourth.

The only other competition that took place on Thursday’s first day were the heats of the women’s and men’s 200 meters.

Javonte Harding of North Carolina A&T led the way on the men’s side with a time of 20.80 (0.8 m/s), Teammates Trevor Stewart (20.83), Randolph Ross (21.18), and Tavarius Wright (21.20) all among the top qualifiers.

On the women’s side Kamaya Debose-Epps of North Carolina A&T heads the list of qualifiers with a time of 23.40 (0.2 m/s) with her teammates Cambrea Sturgis (23.46) and Delecia McDuffie (23.53) following.

Norfolk State’s Kiara Grant ran 23.89 to qualifier for the final with teammate Malika Pride also advancing to Saturday’s event final.