O’Donoghue, Harrison in Record-breaking form at 2021 LSU Invitational

Abigail O’Donoghue and JuVaughn Harrison were in record breaking form on Saturday for the Tigers during the 2021 LSU Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The meeting was the finale home event for LSU before the busy postseason and there were fans in attendance.

O’Donoghue Matches School Record At 2021 LSU Invitational

In action on the field, talented jumper O’Donoghue cleared a personal best of 1.89m (6′ 2.25″) to equal the LSU school record and moved up the NCAA performance list for 2021 in the event. The mark is the No. 3 ranked NCAA performance this season behind Rachel Glenn of South Carolina who cleared 1.91m at the North Florida Invitational on Thursday, April 29.

After soaring over 1.72m and 1.77m on her first try, O'Donoghue needed three attempts to navigate over 1.81m. The senior then used two attempts to clear 1.85m before going over her winning mark on the first time of asking to match the school record set by Gai Kapernick in 1994.

After soaring over 1.72m and 1.77m on her first try, O’Donoghue needed three attempts to navigate over 1.81m. The senior then used two attempts to clear 1.85m before going over her winning mark on the first time of asking to match the school record set by Gai Kapernick in 1994.

Freshman Nyagoa Bayak completed the LSU 1-2 finish after she took second place with a clearance of 1.81m. Sara Van Aken of Ole Miss was third with 1.72m.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, NCAA champion Harrison improved his personal best with a clearance of 2.30m on his way to erasing the LSU school record.

Harrison In Record-Breaking Form

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, NCAA champion Harrison improved his personal best with a clearance of 2.30m on his way to erasing the LSU school record.

“Let’s gooooo! he shouted after clearing the bar.

Harrison cleared 2.18m, 2.23m and 2.28m with his first attempts, but needed two tries to go over his winning height. He took three tries at 2.33m but was unsuccessful in all the attempts.

The 22-year-old who stretched out to a world-leading 8.44m in the long jump last week, switched his focus to the high jump pit this weekend and he did so in style after improving his previous PB from 2.27m and broke the old school record which previously stood at 7-5 3/4 from 1990 and held by Tom Lange.

Harrison, who entered the weekend with a 2.23m season-best, improved the previous NCAA 2021 best of 2.27m by Sullivan, Darryl of Tennessee at the 2021 Clark Wood Invitational.

Allen Gordon of Ole Miss finished in second place at the 2021 LSU Invitational with 2.18m, while LSU’s Ronnie Rounds cleared 2.03m for third.