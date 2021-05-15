Omar McLeod opens with 13.11s at The Track Meet

IRVINE, CA — Olympic champion Omar McLeod had a winning start to his 2021 outdoor campaign after he clocked 13.11 seconds to secure first place in the men’s 110m hurdles at ‘The Track Meet’ in Irvine, Calif., on Saturday. The meeting is part of the World Athletics Continental Tour and is a bronze level meeting in the series.

Impressive Outdoor Start For McLeod

McLeod, who had a productive indoor campaign in which he raced over a couple of 60m hurdles and open 60m sprints, opened his outside season with a positive run and the Jamaican was delighted with his performance.

“I am very happy,” he said. “I’m feeling good to be back out there. Thank God for health.”

He added: “It’s all about trust for me and I trust my coach, trusting in my ability. I just wanted to come out here and have fun again.”

McLeod’s time is the second-fastest in the world this year behind world champion Grant Holloway’s 13.07 seconds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2021 SEC Outdoor Championships Day 3 Order Of Events, Live Stream

The 27-year-old is now the quickest Jamaican this season, improving the previous best time this season from Rasheed Broadbell at 13.15.

Devon Allen of USA finished behind McLeod in second place with a time of 13.26s with another American Daniel Roberts running 13.30s for third place.

World record-holder Aries Merritt of the USA also competing at the meeting and finished sixth with a time of 13.90.

Britany Anderson, the 2017 World Youth champion, made it a Jamaican sweep by winning the women’s 100m hurdles race with a personal best of 12.69 seconds.

USA’s world leader Trayvon Bromell clocked an impressive 9.92 seconds to win the men’s 100m, while Laura Muir of Great Britain took the women’s 800m title with an impressive 1:58.71 run.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In other events, Matt Centrowitz of USA posted 3:35.26 for first place in the men’s 1500m, and Brittney Reese leaped 6.80m to capture the women’s long jump.