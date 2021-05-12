Points standings After day 2 At Champs 2021; KC, Edwin Allen lead the way

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen are the leaders in the points standings at the end of the second day of competition at the Jamaica Boys and Girls High School Champs 2021 at the National Stadium on Wednesday, May 12.

After seven contested finals on the second day, defending champion KC leads the boys’ points standings with 55pts, with St. Jago trimming the deficit to 15 points in second place and Calabar sitting in third place with 37 points. STETHS with 30pts and Jamaica College (JC), also on 30pts completed the Top 5.

Defending champion for the girls, Edwin Allen leads the way with 108 with overnight leader St. Jago finishing day two with 96pts for second place and Hydel High in third with 82pts. Wolmer’s Girls with 42pts and Holmwood Technical with 30.50pts rounded out the top five.

Some 21 schools have so far scored at least one point on the girls’ side, while 14 boys programs have already scored at this year’s championships.

The meeting will continue on Thursday with day three competition starting at 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET. Both Edwin Allen and KC will be hoping to build on their successes so far, while the chasing pack will be aiming to cut the deficit between themselves and the frontrunners.

Champs 2021 Points Standings After Day 2

Men – Team Rankings – 7 Events Scored

1) Kingston College 55

2) St. Jago High 40

3) Calabar High 37

4) St. Elizabeth Technical 30

4) Jamaica College 30

6) Excelsior High 9

7) St. George’s College 7

7) Edwin Allen High 7

7) Wolmer’s Boys School 7

10) Bellefield High 6

10) Cornwall College 6

12) Clarendon College 3

13) Vere Technical 2

14) Oberlin High 1

Women – Team Rankings – 14 Events Scored

1) Edwin Allen High 108

2) St. Jago High 96

3) Hydel High 82

4) Wolmer’s Girls School 42

5) Holmwood Technical 30.50

6) St. Catherine High 21

7) Vere Technical 20

8) Excelsior High 16.50

9) Rusea’s High 16

10) Alpha Academy 13.50

11) Camperdown High 13

11) Clarendon College 13

13) St. Elizabeth Technical 11

14) The Queen’s School 7

14) Herbert Morrison Technical 7

16) St. Mary High 5

17) Merl Grove High 4.50

18) Glengoffe High 4

19) Manchester High 3.50

20) Immaculate Conception 2

21) St. Andrew High 1.50