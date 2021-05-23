Connect with us

Results from 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games
How to watch the 2021 Oregon State Showcase HS meets

Video: Burgin Runs European U20 record in Ostrava

How you can watch 2021 Ostrava Golden Spike

2021 SEC Outdoor Championships individual champions

Published

The following are the results from the 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games, which took place in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, May 23. Several of the world’s best athletes took the streets to showcase their talents as they continue to prepare for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games later this summer.

Several world and Olympic champions, including Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Grant Holloway, and Noah Lyles were all in action on the day.

Bahamian Olympic 400m champion Miller-Uibo, who will tackle the women’s 200m in Tokyo at this summer’s Games, comfortably won the 200m, while world 110m hurdles champion Holloway of the USA captured the men’s sprint hurdles in dominating fashion.

Video: Asher-Smith Beats Richardson In Gateshead DL

However, world 200m champion Lyles had to settle for second place in the men’s 100m, won by his fellow countryman Isiah Young, who ran 9.94 seconds on the street for the win.

At the same meeting, Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa, the Olympic 400m champion and world record holder, limped off the track with what has been reported has a slight hip injury sustained in the later meters of the men’s 200m.

Results: 2021 Adidas Boost Boston Games

adidas Women’s 100m Final
Results
Wind: 0.5 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Aleia Hobbs 11.05 2
2 Gabby Thomas 11.16 SB
3 Morolake Akinosun 11.17 1
4 Dafne Schippers 11.38 3
5 Murielle Ahouré 11.44 5

Women’s 100m C Final
Results
Wind: -0.5 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Michelle-Lee Ahye 11.22SB
2 Kristal Awuah 11.46SB
3 Kelly-Ann Baptiste 11.56 3
4 Samirah Moody 11.67 1

Women’s 100m B Final
Results
Wind: 0.4 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Kiara Parker 11.07SB
2 Ashanti Moore 11.18 4
3 Hannah Cunliffe 11.23 2
4 Gina Lückenkemper 11.49 3

Women’s 150m Final
Results
Wind: -1.5 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Lynna Irby 16.53 3
2 Brittany Brown 16.65 2
3 Dezerea Bryant 17.13
4 Ashley Henderson 17.13

Women’s 200m Final
Results
Wind: -0.1 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Shaunae Miller-Uibo 22.08 3
2 Kortnei Johnson 22.40PB
3 Wadeline Jonathas 22.57 PB
4 Michelle-Lee Ahye 22.62 SB
5 TyNia Gaither 22.96 SB

Women’s 600m Final
Results
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Natoya Goule 1:24 WL
2 Ajee Wilson 1:26
3 Allie Wilson 1:26
4 Jazmine Fray 1:27
5 Síofra Cléirigh Büttner 1:27
6 Brooke Feldmeier 1:28
7 Brenna Detra 1:28
8 Sammy Watson 1:28

Toyota Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Results
Wind: -0.9 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Keni Harrison 12.49 3
2 Tobi Amusan 12.62 4
3 Christina Clemons 12.72 5
4 Danielle Williams 12.92 2
5 Payton Chadwick 13.15 1

Women’s 200m Hurdles Final
Results
Wind: 0.1 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Shiann Salmon 24.86 1
2 Shamier Little 24.91 3
3 Ronda Whyte 25.71 5
4 Ebony Morrison 25.83 4
DNF Ashley Spencer 2

adidas Men’s 100m Final
Results
Wind: 0.5 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Isiah Young 9.94 SB
2 Noah Lyles 10.10 3
3 Nickel Ashmeade 10.17 5
4 Josephus Lyles 10.19 PB
5 Jaylen Bacon 10.21 2

adidas Future Stars Men’s 100m Final
Results
Wind: -0.3 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Erriyon Knighton 10.16 PB
2 Ryiem Forde 10.18 PB
3 Jelani Walker 10.34 2
4 Michael Stephens 10.35

Men’s 150m Final
Results
Wind: 0.1 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Jereem Richards 14.75 2
2 Yohan Blake 14.94
3 Andrew Hudson 14.94
4 Jon Okoye 15.57 5
5 Maurice Eaddy 15.65 1

Epson Men’s 200m Final
Results
Wind: -0.3 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Jerome Blake 19.89 PB
2 Zharnel Hughes 19.93 PB
3 Aldrich Bailey Jr. 20.45 5
4 Wayde Van Niekerk 20.86 3
5 Jaron Flournoy 20.87 SB

Men’s 600m Final
Results
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Marco Arop 1:15 WL
2 Sam Ellison 1:16
3 Jamie Webb 1:16
4 Josh Hoey 1:17 1
DNS Michael Saruni 5
DNS Bryce Hoppel 6

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Results
Wind: 0.0 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Grant Holloway 13.20 3
2 Shane Brathwaite 13.71 4
3 Valdo Szucs 13.72 5
4 Milan Trajkovic 14.14 1
5 Aries Merritt 14.26 2

Men’s 200m Hurdles Final
Results
Wind: -0.6 m/s
PLACE ATHLETE RESULT LN/POS
1 Alison Dos Santos 22.12 3
2 Amere Lattin 22.18 4
3 CJ Allen 22.58 5
4 Quincy Hall 23.61 1
5 TJ Holmes 23.71 2

