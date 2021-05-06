Schedule 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open

The following is the complete schedule for the 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC in Walnut, Calif., which will take place on Sunday, May 9. You can catch the online streaming webcast live on USATF.TV while the live television coverage will be on NBC. Another streaming option is to follow the action on NBCSports.com as well as on the NBC Sports app.
The competition on Sunday will get going at 11:00 am with the women’s Hammer Throw and the men’s Discus Throw. Field event competition will continue at 11:30 am with the men’s Pole Vault, while the Shot Put for men taking place at 12:05 pm.
The first track event will be the women’s B 200m race at 12:05 pm, while the men’s 200m B race will go off at 12:11 pm. Preliminaries for the women’s 100m is slated to start at 12:18 pm with the men’s equivalent scheduled to begin at 12:32 pm. Both the men’s and women’s will have two heats and then the finals at 1:57 pm and 2:03 pm, respectively. The women’s 100m Hurdles heats are set for 12:48 pm.
At 1:26 pm is the men’s 400m hurdles final while at 1:33 pm the men’s 400m final will take place. The men’s 3000m Steeplechase will take place at 7:17 pm, the women’s race is at 7:31 pm with the 5000m closing things out.
2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC
Location and Schedule
Walnut, CA
Sunday, May 9, 2021
Time Event Gender Race
11:00am Hammer Throw W final
11:00am Discus Throw M final
11:30am Pole Vault M final
12:05pm Shot Put M final
12:05pm 200m W B
12:11pm 200m M B
12:15pm Triple Jump W final
12:18pm 100m W Heat 1
12:25pm 100m W Heat 2
12:32pm 100m M Heat 1
12:40pm 100m M Heat 2
12:48pm 100m Hurdles W Heat 1
12:56pm 100m Hurdles W Heat 2
1:02pm 800m M B
1:08pm 800m W B
1:14pm 800m W C
1:20pm 400m M B
1:26pm 400m Hurdles W final
1:33pm 400m M final
1:40pm Pole Vault W final
1:40pm 1500m W final
1:50pm EPSON 800m M final
1:55pm Triple Jump M final
1:57pm Xfinity 100m W final
2:03pm Nike 100m M final
2:05pm Shot Put W final
2:11pm 100m Hurdles W final
2:18pm 1500m M final
2:28pm Nike 800m W final
2:42pm 400m Hurdles M final
2:49pm BD 200m W final
2:56pm Xfinity 200m M final
7:00pm 1500m M B
7:08pm 1500m W B
7:17pm 3000m Steeplechase M final
7:31pm 3000m Steeplechase W final
7:45pm 5000m W final
8:05pm 5000m M final