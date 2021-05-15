Schedule for day 5 at Champs 2021: Watch, follow live!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Who will win Boys and Girls Champs 2021? Will Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen High hold off the challenges on the final day or will we see some twists and turns? Follow all the live coverage from Champs 2021 fifth and final day at the National Stadium in Kingston.

How To Watch And Listen Champs 2021 LIVE! – Also Live Results Link Included. Don’t miss the action!!

Unlike several years when the final day would start in the afternoon, this year’s championships will begin in the morning at 10:00 am CT due to the curfew imposed by the government to help control the spike in the global COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Action Saturday will start with the resumption of the girls Heptathlon, while the Class 3 girls 400m final will get the ball rolling with the running events, also at 10:00 a.m. CT. The Class 3 boys 400m final is slated for 10:05 with the other classes following five minutes apart.

The Class 2 boys high jump at 10:10 a.m. is one of five finals listed to take place in the field events on Saturday, with JC and KC both fielding two athletes in the event, while the title frontrunners will also send out two athletes apiece for the Class two boys’ discus throw.

Among the featured finals on the scheduled for Saturday’s day 5 are the 200m, 400m, as well as the big points 4x100m and 4x400m relay races. The 5000m run open for boys is also set to take place on Saturday, with this event listed to go off at 2:35 p.m.

Champs 2021 Day 5 Schedule

Session: 5 SATURDAY Day 5

Event Round

10:00 AM Heptathlon: #5 Girls 13-19 Long Jump Finals

10:00 AM Girls 13-14 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Finals

10:05 AM Boys 10-13 400 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

10:10 AM Girls 15-16 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Finals

10:10 AM Boys 14-15 High Jump CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

10:15 AM Boys 14-15 400 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

10:20 AM Girls 17-18 400 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Finals

10:25 AM Boys 16-19 400 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

10:35 AM Girls 13-14 800 Meter Run CLASS 3 Finals

10:45 AM Boys 10-13 800 Meter Run CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

10:55 AM Girls 15-16 800 Meter Run CLASS 2 Finals

11:05 AM Boys 14-15 800 Meter Run CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

11:15 AM Girls 17-18 800 Meter Run CLASS 1 Finals

11:25 AM Boys 16-19 800 Meter Run CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

11:25 AM Boys 14-15 Discus Throw CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

11:35 AM Girls 10-12 200 Meter Dash CLASS 4 Finals

11:45 AM Girls 13-14 200 Meter Dash CLASS 3 Finals

11:45 AM Girls 17-18 Long Jump CLASS 1 Finals

11:55 AM Boys 10-13 200 Meter Dash CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

12:00 PM Heptathlon: #6 Girls 13-19 Javelin Throw Finals

12:05 PM Girls 15-16 200 Meter Dash CLASS 2 Finals

12:10 PM Boys 14-15 200 Meter Dash CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

12:15 PM Girls 17-18 200 Meter Dash CLASS 1 Finals

12:20 PM Boys 16-19 200 Meter Dash CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

12:30 PM Boys 16-19 High Jump CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

12:35 PM Girls 13-19 1600 Sprint Medley OPEN Finals

12:45 PM Boys 14-19 1600 Sprint Medley OPEN Finals

12:50 PM Girls 13-19 3000 Meter Run OPEN Finals

1:25 PM Girls 17-18 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 1 Finals

1:35 PM Boys 16-19 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 1 BOYS Finals

1:45 PM Girls 15-16 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 2 Finals

1:55 PM Boys 14-15 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 2 BOYS Finals

2:00 PM Heptathlon: #7 Girls 13-19 800 Meter Run Finals

2:10 PM Girls 13-14 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 3 Finals

2:20 PM Boys 10-13 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 3 BOYS Finals

2:30 PM Girls 10-12 4×100 Meter Relay CLASS 4 Finals

2:35 PM Boys 14-19 5000 Meter Run OPEN Finals

3:20 PM Girls 13-19 4×400 Meter Relay OPEN Finals

3:35 PM Boys 14-19 4×400 Meter Relay OPEN Finals