Sha’Carri Richardson flashes to 10.74sec In heat at USATF Golden Games

World leader Sha'Carri Richardson sounded another early warning to her rivals after clocking 10.74 seconds (1.1 m/s) to win her heat of the women's 100 meters at the 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC in Walnut, California, on Sunday, May 9.

WALNUT, California — World leader Sha’Carri Richardson sounded another early warning to her rivals after clocking 10.74 seconds (1.1 m/s) to win her heat of the women’s 100 meters at the 2021 USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC in Walnut, California, on Sunday, May 9.

Richardson Flashes To Second Fastest In 2021

Richardson, who ran 10.72 seconds earlier this season at the Miramar Invitational at Ansin Sports Complex in Florida on April 10, blasted her way to another quick time on Sunday as she continues to show that she is one of the favorites for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the Summer.

The American ran smoothly through the first 70-meters before pulling away from the field and even had time to eased down and celebrated after putting daylight between herself and the rest of the field.

Jamaican Briana Williams clocked a season’s best of 11.09 secs for second place in the heat with USA’s Jenna Prandini running 11.17 for third and Jamaican sprint legend Veronica Campbell-Brown clocking 11.28 for fourth place.

Heat two, meanwhile, went to American Javianne Oliver who ran a lifetime best of 10.97 (1.8 m/s) seconds to secure her place in the final with the second quickest time of the day.

American Morolake Akinosun ran 11.08 secs for second place behind Oliver, with Teahna Daniels who clocked 11.14, and Kortnei Johnson who ran 11.17 for fourth place also securing a passage in this afternoon’s final.

Women’s 100m Results – Heats


Heat 1
Wind: 1.1 m/s
PL ATHLETE MARK LN/POS
1 (1) USASha’Carri Richardson 10.74 Q 5
2 (2) JAMBriana Williams 11.09 Q 3
3 (3) USAJenna Prandini 11.17 Q 4
4 (4) JAMVeronica Campbell-Brown 11.28 2
5 (5) USADezerea Bryant 11.41 6
6 (6) USATianna Bartoletta 11.45 7
7 (7) USAAshley Henderson 11.69 8

Heat 2
Wind: 1.8 m/s
PL ATHLETE MARK LN/POS
1 (2) USAJavianne Oliver 10.97 Q 6
2 (3) USAMorolake Akinosun 11.08 Q 4
3 (5) USATeahna Daniels 11.14 Q 5
4 (7) USAKortnei Johnson 11.17 q 7
5 (9) USAEnglish Gardner 11.28 q 3
6 (12) CANLeya Buchanan 11.61 8

