Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Video highlights: Laird, Clark complete SEC outdoor championships double
Advertisement

Main News

Video: Laird chases down Boling in SEC Championships 4x100m

Main News

Omar McLeod opens with 13.11s at The Track Meet

Just In Main News

2021 SEC outdoor championships day 3 order of events, live stream

Main News

McLeod v Roberts at The Track Meet 110m hurdles: Watch live!

Main News

Video highlights: Laird, Clark complete SEC outdoor championships double

Report and highlights from the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships as Terrance Laird and Tamara Clark completed sprint doubles on Saturday.

Published

Report and highlights from the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships as sprinters Terrance Laird of LSU and Tamara Clark of Alabama completed respective men’s and women’s sprint doubles at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday.

Impressive SEC Outdoor Championships Double For Laird

Laird posted a wind-assisted 9.80 seconds to take the 100m and then return to clock a wind-legal 19.82 to secure the 200m on the men’s side.

The LSU junior who earlier took his team from third place to the gold medal in the 4x100m relay to open the day’s schedule, was again speedy down the final straightaway in the 100m but his winning time was aided by a +3.2 m/s tailwind.

Matthew Boling of Georgia also broke 10-seconds in the race, running 9.97s for second place with Florida’s Dedrick Vanover clocking 10.03 for third place to finish ahead of Lance Lang of Kentucky (10.07) and Gators’ Joseph Fahnbulleh (10.11).

Laird returned to secure the sprint double with the 200m win on his way to breaking Justin Gatlin’s meeting record of 19.86s, which was set in 2002 while he represented Tennessee. Fahnbulleh finished strongly down the home straight to nip Boling on the line for second place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The winning performance on Saturday now means Laird owns the fourth and fifth fastest in collegiate history in the 200 meters which also includes his world-leading 19.81s. He also became the first LSU sprinter to win the men’s sprint double at the SEC Championships since Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake accomplished the feat in 2016.

The Florida sprinter posted a personal-best 20.05 to edge out Boling who ran a 20.06 PB for third. Lang who started the race very strongly was pushed back to fourth but finished with a lifetime best of 20.08.

Clark At The Double As Well

Meanwhile, Clark ran a breezy 10.87 (+2.7 m/s) to dominate the women’s 100m, beating LSU’s Symone Mason who was second with 11.06 and Maia McCoy of Tennessee who ran 11.08 for third place.

The Alabama junior was even more impressive in the 200m and her winning time of 21.89s would have been a collegiate record and the fastest time in the world this year, if it wasn’t assisted by a heavy +4.1 m/s wind reading.

LSU pair Favour Ofili (22.16) and 100m silver medalist Mason (22.37) completed the podium positions.

Arkansas women and men once again showed their strength in depth after going on to secure the team titles, completing the SEC Championships sweep, following the cross country and indoor championships winning displays earlier this season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Complete Results From The Championships

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

External news

Steve Mullings awaits 200m challenge in Berlin

Former national 200m champion Steve Mullings was so confident he would make the team to the 12th IAAF World Championships in Berlin, Germany, he...

July 3, 2009

News Brief

Kenya's Kitwara wins Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Sammy Kitwara of Kenya won the 40th Peachtree Road Race with a time of 27:21 in his debut in the annual 6.2-mile...

July 4, 2009

Digital Results

Central American and Caribbean (CAC) RESULTS

Complete results from the Central American and Caribbean Athletics Championships (CAC) in at Havana’s Estadio Panamericano.

July 6, 2009

Standard

IAAF World Youth Championships

The page will show you the qualifying standards for the 6th IAAF World Youth Championships in Bressanone, ITA from 8/12 July 2009. The championships...

May 16, 2008