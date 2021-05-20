Connect with us

Video highlights: Sha`Carri Richardson wins 200m at Ostrava Golden Spike
Watch Sha`Carri Richardson clocked an impressive 22.35 seconds run to win the women’s 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday.

Sha`Carri Richardson warmed up for the highly-anticipating clash with a star-studded 100m field at the Muller Grand Prix Wanda Diamond League meeting in Gateshead on Sunday (May 23) with an impressive 22.35 seconds run to win the women’s 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday.

Richardson, who is set to face-off with the women who won the last three Olympic 100m gold medals – in Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2008 and 2012) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (2016) in Gateshead this weekend – extended her winning form this season with another dominating performance at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series event on Wednesday.

Watch Video of Sha`Carri Richardson Winning At Ostrava Golden Spike

The American easily won the women’s 200m, going away from the rest of the field at Mestsky Stadion in the Czech city, and posted an impressive time as well while running into a -1.1 m/s headwind.

“It was a good result for the conditions and the weather, the girls definitely gave me a good push,” she said. “I just continue to make a statement that nothing I do is a fluke, everything is legit, it comes from hard work for me and my coach.

“I wanted to shout out to the world that my bark may be loud but my actions and my bite are even louder.”

Among the athletes following Richardson home at Tuesday’s Ostrava Golden Spike meeting were Nigerian Blessing Okagbare who clocked a season’s best time of 22.59s for second place and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland who ran 22.85 for third.

Twice world 200m champion, Dafne Schippers, from The Netherlands, was fourth with 22.91s in her first individual race of the season.

Meanwhile, Richardson, 21, is expected to have a tougher task on her hand on Sunday when she takes on the likes of Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce, and Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, the world 200m champion from Doha 2019 over 100m in Gateshead.

