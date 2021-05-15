Connect with us

Video: Laird chases down Boling in SEC Championships 4x100m
Watch video and highlights as Terrance Laird runs down Matthew Boling for LSU to beat Georgia in the men’s 4x100m at 2021 SEC Championships.

Watch as Terrance Laird chased down Matthew Boling as LSU defeated Georgia to win the men’s 4x100m and get the Tigers off to a flying start on Day 3 at the 2021 SEC Championships at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday.

Watch Laird Runs Past Boling In SEC Championships 4x100m

Boling and the Bulldogs held the edge on the final exchange, but the margin clearly wasn’t large enough to fend off Laird who blew past the Georgia sophomore on the anchor leg to secure the victory for LSU in 38.87 seconds.

Second place went to Boling and Georgia with a time of 39.02 seconds, while Texas A&M grabbed third place with 39.08. Kentucky ran very well to take fourth place in 39.08.

Florida was among the contenders entering the final leg, but a poor exchange between the third and anchor leg runners shattered all hopes for the Gators who had to settle for fifth place in 39.29. Mississippi State ran 39.88 for sixth.

How To Watch 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships Live!

LSU also collected the victory in the women’s 4x100m relay with Thelma Davis anchoring the Tigers home in a new world-leading time of 42.52 seconds.

The Tigers improved the previous world and collegiate 2021 best of 42.63, set by USC in Westwood, Calif., on May 2.

Alabama finished second to LSU on Saturday with a season-best 42.94 with Arkansas getting third in 43.81.

