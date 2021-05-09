video: Richardson running 10.77 at USATF Golden Games

WALNUT, California — Watch the video highlights of Sha’Carri Richardson blazing to a time of 10.77 seconds into a -1.2 m/s headwind at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC, held on Sunday, May 9 in Walnut, California.

Dominating Runs By Richardson At USATF Golden Games

The talented American sprinter opened the day with an impressive 10.74 seconds to win her heat before returning to the track for the final about 90 minutes later to dominate her rivals for a second time, powering across the finishing line totally unchallenged.

However, despite posting the third-fastest time in the world this season behind her own world-leading mark of 10.72 secs, Richardson was slightly disappointed about not running faster.

“I definitely was expecting a different time, a different execution,” she said after the race, which was delayed a couple of times.

The 21-year-old who became only the third woman in history to register times under 10.80 seconds twice in one day with legal wind, is confident that she has more in the tank and is already looking forward to her next race.

“I know I can do better,” she revealed, “so I’m just waiting for the next opportunity.”

History-Making Run By Richardson

Richardson who will start as the pre-favorite to win the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials next month signaled her intentions to win the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo, later this summer when she posted a personal best time of 10.72s to win the 2021 Miramar Invitational title on April 10.

Her 10.74 seconds performance in the heats at the USATF Golden Games on Sunday was the fastest wind-legal clocking ever recorded in a preliminary round of a 100m competition, according to World Athletics’ Jon Mulkeen.

Finishing a distant second to Richardson at Mt. SAC was her fellow American teammate Javianne Oliver who ran 11.08s in the final, having posted a 10.97s personal best to win her heat.

World U20 champion Briana Williams of Jamaica finished third with a time of 11.15 with USA’s Morolake Akinosun getting fourth in 11.27.

Experienced Jamaican 38-year-old sprinter Veronica Campbell-Brown, finished fifth in 11.31, after running 11.28 in the heats.