How You Can Watch 2021 Horizon League Outdoor Championship

You can watch and follow live streaming coverage and results of the 2021 Horizon League Outdoor Championship, which will take place at Farmers National Bank Field and hosted by Youngstown State University at the Covelli Sports Complex. Live streaming coverage of the three-day meeting that runs from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9, will be on ESPN3, while the Live Results will be available.

Ways To Watch 2021 Horizon League Outdoor Championship

Fan with an Amazon Fire TV, Firesticks, Roku, an Apple TV, as well as any high-end mobile devices, computers or tablets, can download the ESPN App and enjoy the live webcast, so as long as you have an internet packet that includes ESPN3 in the subscription.

The participating schools for this year’s championships are Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, IUPUI, Milwaukee, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Purdue Fort Wayne, Robert Morris, UIC, Wright State, and Youngstown State. The 2020 Horizon League Outdoor Championship was canceled because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Youngstown State comes into the championships as the defending league champions for both the women’s and men’s – having won the 2019 respective team crowns.

The Youngstown State men’s program will seek to capture back-to-back Horizon League Outdoor Championship team titles. Meanwhile, Penguins women are looking to capture their seventh consecutive conference title and eighth in the last nine years.

Championship Fans Storyline

“The Horizon League Board of Directors, which oversees League-wide safety protocols, determined that outdoor championship fan attendance will be determined based on local guidelines. Spectators may sit in pods of 10 (rather than 6); masking is still mandated; physical distancing remains if not in the same pod. All safety protocols will be monitored by staff.“