How To Watch And Follow 2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships

Want to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference – MEAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week? You are in luck as FloSports, through its FloTrack platform, will provide the webcast for you to enjoy all the action. You can also follow all the live results from the championships.

The three-day championships, which will take place from Thursday through Saturday, May 6-8, at the Irwin Belk Track on the North Carolina A&T State University campus, is expected to provide some exciting performances and you can catch the live stream of Saturday’s action live beginning at 12 p.m.

North Carolina A&T State will look to retain the titles won in both the men and women sections, after sweeping the 2019 team titles. The Aggie men have won the last three outdoor titles, while the women have won two of the last three. The 2020 MEAC Outdoor Championships were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, there will be a few preliminaries on both the women’s and men’s side, beginning with the 200m heats at 7:00 p.m. Following those sprint events will be the women’s 10,000 meters at 7:30 p.m. while the men’s 10,000 meters race is set to go off at 8:15 p.m.
 
Meanwhile, a full day of competition is slated for Friday’s second day which will start with the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon. The men’s event will get going at 10:00 a.m., followed at 10:10 a.m. with the beginning of the women’s event.

Also set to begin at 10:00 a.m. is the women’s hammer throw, with the running events hitting the track at 1:00 p.m. with the qualifying heats of the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
 
Saturday schedule will start at 9:00 a.m. with the men’s decathlon, while the second day of competition in the women’s heptathlon will get going at 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, field events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the women’s discus throw, with running events joining the schedule on Day 3 at 12 p.m. with the women’s 4×100-meter relay finals.
 
The women’s 4×400-meter relay and men’s 4×400-meter relay, at 2:40 and 2:55 p.m., respectively, will wrap up the championships. The awards ceremony will immediately follow the last event.
 
A complete schedule of events for the 2021 MEAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships is available on Championship Central at www.MEACSports.com.

2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships Daily Schedule

THURSDAY, MAY 6, 2021

EventTimePrelim/FinalTime/MarkChampion
Women’s 200m7 p.m.Prelim
Men’s 200m7:15 p.m.Prelim
Women’s 10,000m7:30 p.m.Final
Men’s 10,000m8:15 p.m.Final

FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021

EventTimePrelim/FinalTime/MarkChampion
Men’s Decathlon10 a.m.Trials & Final
Women’s Heptathlon10:10 a.m.Trials & Final
Women’s Hammer10 a.m.Trials & Final
Women’s Long Jump11 a.m.Trials & Final
Men’s Hammer Throw11:30 a.m.Trials & Final
Men’s Long Jump12 p.m.Trials & Final
Women’s Pole Vault12 p.m.Trials & Final
Women’s 100m Hurdles1 p.m.Prelim
Men’s 110m Hurdles1:15 p.m.Prelim
Women’s 400m1:30 p.m.Prelim
Men’s 400m1:45 p.m.Prelim
Women’s Javlin2 p.m.Trials & Final
Women’s 100m2 p.m.Prelim
Men’s 100m2:15 p.m.Prelim
Men’s Pole Vault2:30 p.m.Trials & Final
Women’s 800m2:30 p.m.Prelim
Men’s 800m2:45 p.m.Prelim
Women’s 400m Hurdles3 p.m.Prelim
Men’s 400m Hurdles3:15 p.m.Prelim
Men’s Javelin3:30 p.m.Trials & Final
Men’s High Jump3:30 p.m.Final
Women’s 3,000SC3:30 p.m.Final
Men’s 3,000SC3:45 p.m.Final

SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 — WATCH LIVE ON FLOTRACK

EventTimePrelim/FinalTime/MarkChampion
Men’s Decathlon9 a.m.Final
Women’s Heptathlon9:30 a.m.Final
Women’s Discus11:30 a.m.Trials & Final
Men’s Shot Put12 p.m.Trials & Final
Women’s High Jump12 p.m.Final
Women’s 4×100 Relay12 p.m.Final
Men’s 4×100 Relay12:05 p.m.Final
Women’s 1,500m12:10 p.m.Final
Men’s 1,500m12:20 p.m.Final
Women’s 100m Hurdles12:30 p.m.Final
Men’s 110m Hurdles12:40 p.m.Final
Women’s 400m12:50 p.m.Final
Men’s 400m12:55 p.m.Final
Women’s 100m1 p.m.Final
Men’s 100m1:10 p.m.Final
Women’s 800m1:15 p.m.Final
Men’s 800m1:20 p.m.Final
Women’s 400m Hurdles1:30 p.m.Final
Men’s 400m Hurdles1:40 p.m.Final
Men’s Discus Throw1:45 p.m.Trials & Final
Women’s 200m1:50 p.m.Final
Men’s 200m1:55 p.m.Final
Women’s Shot Put2 p.m.Trials & Final
Women’s High Jump2 p.m.Final
Men’s Triple Jump2 p.m.Trials & Final
Women’s 5,000m2 p.m.Final
Men’s 5,000m2:20 p.m.Final
Women’s 4×400 Relay2:40 p.m.Final
Men’s 4×400 Relay2:55 p.m.Final

Awards Ceremony Follows the End of the Men’s 4×400

