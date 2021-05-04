How To Watch And Follow 2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships

Want to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference – MEAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week? You are in luck as FloSports, through its FloTrack platform, will provide the webcast for you to enjoy all the action. You can also follow all the live results from the championships.

Watch and Follow 2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships

The three-day championships, which will take place from Thursday through Saturday, May 6-8, at the Irwin Belk Track on the North Carolina A&T State University campus, is expected to provide some exciting performances and you can catch the live stream of Saturday’s action live beginning at 12 p.m.

North Carolina A&T State will look to retain the titles won in both the men and women sections, after sweeping the 2019 team titles. The Aggie men have won the last three outdoor titles, while the women have won two of the last three. The 2020 MEAC Outdoor Championships were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, there will be a few preliminaries on both the women’s and men’s side, beginning with the 200m heats at 7:00 p.m. Following those sprint events will be the women’s 10,000 meters at 7:30 p.m. while the men’s 10,000 meters race is set to go off at 8:15 p.m.



Meanwhile, a full day of competition is slated for Friday’s second day which will start with the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon. The men’s event will get going at 10:00 a.m., followed at 10:10 a.m. with the beginning of the women’s event.

Also set to begin at 10:00 a.m. is the women’s hammer throw, with the running events hitting the track at 1:00 p.m. with the qualifying heats of the women’s 100-meter hurdles.



Saturday schedule will start at 9:00 a.m. with the men’s decathlon, while the second day of competition in the women’s heptathlon will get going at 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, field events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the women’s discus throw, with running events joining the schedule on Day 3 at 12 p.m. with the women’s 4×100-meter relay finals.



The women’s 4×400-meter relay and men’s 4×400-meter relay, at 2:40 and 2:55 p.m., respectively, will wrap up the championships. The awards ceremony will immediately follow the last event.



A complete schedule of events for the 2021 MEAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships is available on Championship Central at www.MEACSports.com.

2021 MEAC Outdoor Championships Daily Schedule

THURSDAY, MAY 6, 2021

Event Time Prelim/Final Time/Mark Champion Women’s 200m 7 p.m. Prelim Men’s 200m 7:15 p.m. Prelim Women’s 10,000m 7:30 p.m. Final Men’s 10,000m 8:15 p.m. Final

FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021

Event Time Prelim/Final Time/Mark Champion Men’s Decathlon 10 a.m. Trials & Final Women’s Heptathlon 10:10 a.m. Trials & Final Women’s Hammer 10 a.m. Trials & Final Women’s Long Jump 11 a.m. Trials & Final Men’s Hammer Throw 11:30 a.m. Trials & Final Men’s Long Jump 12 p.m. Trials & Final Women’s Pole Vault 12 p.m. Trials & Final Women’s 100m Hurdles 1 p.m. Prelim Men’s 110m Hurdles 1:15 p.m. Prelim Women’s 400m 1:30 p.m. Prelim Men’s 400m 1:45 p.m. Prelim Women’s Javlin 2 p.m. Trials & Final Women’s 100m 2 p.m. Prelim Men’s 100m 2:15 p.m. Prelim Men’s Pole Vault 2:30 p.m. Trials & Final Women’s 800m 2:30 p.m. Prelim Men’s 800m 2:45 p.m. Prelim Women’s 400m Hurdles 3 p.m. Prelim Men’s 400m Hurdles 3:15 p.m. Prelim Men’s Javelin 3:30 p.m. Trials & Final Men’s High Jump 3:30 p.m. Final Women’s 3,000SC 3:30 p.m. Final Men’s 3,000SC 3:45 p.m. Final

SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 — WATCH LIVE ON FLOTRACK

Event Time Prelim/Final Time/Mark Champion Men’s Decathlon 9 a.m. Final Women’s Heptathlon 9:30 a.m. Final Women’s Discus 11:30 a.m. Trials & Final Men’s Shot Put 12 p.m. Trials & Final Women’s High Jump 12 p.m. Final Women’s 4×100 Relay 12 p.m. Final Men’s 4×100 Relay 12:05 p.m. Final Women’s 1,500m 12:10 p.m. Final Men’s 1,500m 12:20 p.m. Final Women’s 100m Hurdles 12:30 p.m. Final Men’s 110m Hurdles 12:40 p.m. Final Women’s 400m 12:50 p.m. Final Men’s 400m 12:55 p.m. Final Women’s 100m 1 p.m. Final Men’s 100m 1:10 p.m. Final Women’s 800m 1:15 p.m. Final Men’s 800m 1:20 p.m. Final Women’s 400m Hurdles 1:30 p.m. Final Men’s 400m Hurdles 1:40 p.m. Final Men’s Discus Throw 1:45 p.m. Trials & Final Women’s 200m 1:50 p.m. Final Men’s 200m 1:55 p.m. Final Women’s Shot Put 2 p.m. Trials & Final Women’s High Jump 2 p.m. Final Men’s Triple Jump 2 p.m. Trials & Final Women’s 5,000m 2 p.m. Final Men’s 5,000m 2:20 p.m. Final Women’s 4×400 Relay 2:40 p.m. Final Men’s 4×400 Relay 2:55 p.m. Final

Awards Ceremony Follows the End of the Men’s 4×400