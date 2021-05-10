Watch Big 12 outdoor track and field championships 2021

Here is the schedule, live streaming, and how to follow live results and updates from the Big 12 Outdoor Track And Field Championships 2021, which will take place at the Kansas State University RV Christian Track in Manhattan, Kansas, from May 14 -16. Follow all the updates using this Live Results link.

How To Watch The Big 12 Outdoor Track And Field Championships 2021

You can also watch live streaming coverage of the meeting from home or on the go on ESPN+ and you can access the webcast via WatchESPN.com. Fans can use their Amazon TV, Firestick, Apple TV, Roku, as well as any high-end mobile device and tablet to watch the broadcast. Texas men and women start as the defending champions from 2019 after the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day championships will get going on Friday, May 14 at 11:00 am CT with the men’s decathlon, and the women’s heptathlon at 11:30 am, while the open field events start at 12:00 pm with the hammer throw for women. The men’s event will follow the women’s competition at 2:30 pm.

Six finals, including two on the track – the women’s and men’s 10,000m runs – are slated for the first day of the Big 12 outdoor track and field championships 2021.

The second day of action will start at 10:00 am CT with the final set of events in the men’s decathlon and the women’s heptathlon. Another full set of field events are set for Saturday, starting at 2:00 pm with the men’s High Jump, women’s Long Jump, and women’s Shot Put.

Packed Schedule For Running Events on Day 2

Running events begin at 3:00 pm with the preliminary rounds of the 1500m – the women first followed by the men. The heats of the 100m, 110m hurdles, 400m, 100m, 800m, 400m hurdles, and 200m are also set for day two.

Meanwhile, the women’s 3000m Steeplechase at 7:20 pm and the men’s race scheduled for 7:35 pm are the finals listed to take place on the track on Saturday.

The third and final day of the Big 12 outdoor track and field championships 2021 will start with the triple jump at 1:00 pm, as well as the women’s high jump.

Running events get going at 3:00 pm with the women’s 4 x 100m relay final with the men’s race following. The championships will close out with the exciting 4x400m, starting at 6:35 pm CT with the women’s race, then the men’s event at 6:45.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The live streaming coverage will conclude with the team championships presentation.

Participating schools are Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and West Virginia

You can purchase your tickets which have become available to the fans Monday, May 10th. Tickets will be sold at www.kstatesports.com/tickets . In addition to that, you will have the option of purchasing tickets on the day of the event via walkup sales.

Big 12 track and field championships 2021 schedule

DAY ONE – FRIDAY, MAY 14

Combined Events

11:00 A.M. 100 Meters Decathlon- Men

11:30 A.M. 100 Meters Hurdles Heptathlon- Women

11:45 A.M. Long Jump (2 Pits) Decathlon- Men

12:15 P.M. High Jump (2 Pits) Heptathlon- Women

12:45 P.M. Shot Put (2 Pits) Decathlon- Men

1:45 P.M. High Jump (2 Pits) Decathlon- Men

2:15 P.M. Shot Put (2 Rings) Heptathlon- Women

3:15 P.M. 200 Meters Heptathlon- Women

3:45 P.M. 400 Meters Decathlon- Men

Field Events

12:00 P.M. Hammer Women (Final)

2:30 P.M. Hammer Men (Final)

4:00 P.M. Javelin Women (Final)

6:30 P.M. Javelin Men (Final)

Running Events

8:15 P.M. 10,000 Meters Women (Final)

9:00 P.M. 10,000 Meters Men (Final)



DAY TWO – SATURDAY, MAY 15

Combined Events

10:00 A.M. 110 Meter Hurdles Decathlon- Men

11:00 A.M. Long Jump (2 Pits) Heptathlon- Women

11:00 A.M. Discus Decathlon- Men

12:15 P.M. Javelin Heptathlon- Women

12:30 P.M. Pole Vault (2 Pits) Decathlon- Men

1:30 P.M. 800 Meters Heptathlon- Women

3:00 P.M. Javelin Decathlon- Men

4:30 P.M. 1500 Meters Decathlon- Men

Field Events

2:00 P.M. High Jump Men (Final)

2:00 P.M. Long Jump Women (Final)

2:00 P.M. Shot Put Women (Final)

4:30 P.M. Pole Vault Women (Final)

5:00 P.M. Long Jump Men (Final)

5:00 P.M. Shot Put Men (Final)

Running Events

3:00 P.M. 1500 Meters Women (Preliminary)

3:20 P.M. 1500 Meters Men (Preliminary)

3:40 P.M. 100 Meters Hurdles Women (Preliminary)

3:55 P.M. 110 Meters Hurdles Men (Preliminary)

4:15 P.M. 400 Meters Women (Preliminary)

4:35 P.M. 400 Meters Men (Preliminary)

4:55 P.M. 100 Meters Women (Preliminary)

5:10 P.M. 100 Meters Men (Preliminary)

5:30 P.M. 800 Meters Women (Preliminary)

5:50 P.M. 800 Meters Men (Preliminary)

6:10 P.M. 400 Meter Hurdles Women (Preliminary)

6:30 P.M. 400 Meter Hurdles Men (Preliminary)

6:50 P.M. 200 Meters Women (Preliminary)

7:05 P.M. 200 Meters Men (Preliminary)

7:20 P.M. 3000 Meter Steeplechase Women (Final)

7:35 P.M. 3000 Meter Steeplechase Men (Final)



DAY THREE – SUNDAY MAY 16

Field Events

1:00 P.M. Triple Jump Women (Final)

1:00 P.M. High Jump Women (Final)

2:00 P.M. Discus Women (Final)

2:00 P.M. Pole Vault Men (Final)

3:30 P.M. Triple Jump Men (Final)

4:30 P.M. Discus Men (Final)

Running Events

3:00 P.M. 4 x 100 Meter Relay Women (Final)

3:10 P.M. 4 x 100 Meter Relay Men (Final)

3:20 P.M. 1500 Meters Women (Final)

3:30 P.M. 1500 Meters Men (Final)

3:45 P.M. 100 Meter Hurdles Women (Final)

3:55 P.M. 110 Meter Hurdles Men (Final)

4:05 P.M. 400 Meters Women (Final)

4:15 P.M. 400 Meters Men (Final)

4:25 P.M. 100 Meters Women (Final)

4:35 P.M. 100 Meters Men (Final)

4:45 P.M. 800 Meters Women (Final)

4:55 P.M. 800 Meters Men (Final)

5:10 P.M. 400 Meter Hurdles Women (Final)

5:20 P.M. 400 Meter Hurdles Men (Final)

5:30 P.M. 200 Meters Women (Final)

5:40 P.M. 200 Meters Men (Final)

5:50 P.M. 5000 Meters Women (Final)

6:15 P.M. 5000 Meters Men (Final)

6:35 P.M. 4 x 400 Meter Relay Women (Final)

6:45 P.M. 4 x 400 Meter Relay Men (Final)

7:00 P.M. Team Championships Presentation