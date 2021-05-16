Watch Day 3 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships live

Complete schedule and how to watch and follow live coverage of the third and final day of competition from the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday, May 16. The 2021 Big 12 Championships will take place at RV Christian Track in Manhattan, KS, and you can follow all the live results here and watch live streaming. Watch Live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Sunday, May 16 • Coverage begins at 11 A.M. CT • Watch Link

Schedule Adjustment Due To Weather

Due to the expected impending weather in the Manhattan area on Sunday, the organizers have decided to alter the schedule for the final day of the championship.

As it now stands, field event competitions will begin at 11:00 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET with the women’s triple jump, women’s high jump, and women’s discus throw finals, as the battle for previous points now start.

The women’s 4×100-meters relay will open the running events at 11:00 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET as well, this will be followed by the men’s 4×100-meter relay at 11:10 a.m. CT / 12:10 p.m. ET. The women’s and men’s 1500m final will follow at 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. CT, with the sprint hurdles following next at 11:45 p.m. and 11:55 p.m. CT.

Sunday’s final day of action will see the 4×400-meter relays closing out the day with the women’s race set for 2:35 p.m. CT and the men’s following at 2:45 p.m. CT. The team championship presentation is slated to take place at 3:00 p.m. CT. / 4:00 p.m. ET.

2021 Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships Schedule

All time listed in ET

Women’s Triple Jump Final 12:00 PM

Women’s High Jump Final 12:00 PM

Women’s Discus Throw Final 12:00 PM

Women’s 4×100 Final 12:00 PM

Men’s 4×100 Final 12:10 PM

Women’s 1500m Final 12:20 PM

Men’s 1500m Final 12:30 PM

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final 12:45 PM

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final 12:55 PM

Men’s Pole Vault Final 1:00 PM

Women’s 400m Final 1:05 PM

Men’s 400m Final 1:15 PM

Women’s 100m Final 1:25 PM

Men’s 100m Final 1:35 PM

Women’s 800m Final 1:45 PM

Men’s 800m Final 1:55 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final 2:10 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final 2:20 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Final 2:30 PM

Men’s Discus Throw Final 2:30 PM

Women’s 200m Final 2:30 PM

Men’s 200m Final 2:40 PM

Women’s 5000m Final 2:50 PM

Men’s 5000m Final 3:15 PM

Women’s 4×400 Final 3:35 PM

Men’s 4×400 Final 3:45 PM