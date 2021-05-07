Watch and follow the 2021 Arcadia Invitational

You can watch a live stream and follow live results and updates of the 2021 Arcadia Invitational High School track and field meet this week online for free. The meeting which will feature several of the top schools in California, will unofficially serve as a “make-up” state meet, following the cancelation of the state track and field championships for a second successive year.

Watch 2021 Arcadia Invitational

A live broadcast link will be available on www.arcadiainvitational.org starting on Friday, May 7, while the meeting will also be streamed live on Saturday, May 8. All broadcast events will be made available for on-demand viewing here.

Live action on Friday will get going at 6:00 pm PT, which is 9:00 pm ET with the seeded section of the girls’ 4x200m relay, while the boys’ seeded race is slated to begin at 6:10 pm. At 6:20 pm will be the start of the 4x800m for girls with the boys following at 6:33 pm. The exciting sprint hurdles relay will also be on show and those events will take place at 6:46 pm and 6:51 pm, respectively.

Session two on Friday’s first day will begin at 7:30 PT / 10:30 pm ET with the 800m for girls, while the mile runs begin at 7:40 pm and the evening closing out with the 4x1600m.

The live action on Saturday will get going at 10:00 am PT with the 4x100m for girls and the boys’ race starting at 10:08 am. The fourth session at the meet will start at 12:15 pm ET with the 800m for girls. The 2021 Arcadia Invitational will conclude with the 4X400m relay races, starting at 9:19 pm PT on Saturday.

There will be a lot of exciting competition on show this weekend so don’t miss anything!

Both live and on-demand video will be available free of charge. | Watch Live Streaming | HEAT SHEETS, ALTERNATES, ENTRIES & FEE SHEETS!

Live Broadcast Schedule (Subject to change) Full Meet Schedule