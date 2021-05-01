Watch Northeast Conference Outdoor Championships FREE

The NCAA conference outdoor conference championships will begin this week with a number of meetings and you can watch live streaming of the Northeast Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships from Saturday, May 1 to Sunday, April 2. Live Results will also be available for the fans as they are not allowed to attend the meeting this year.

The Northeast Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be streamed on the league’s free digital network for the first time this weekend and fans will be able follow their favored programs. The two-day event will take place on May 1-2 with Bryant University serving as the host.

This unique broadcast will offer fans the option the chance to watch selected streams, as the NEC Front Row broadcast will feature three separate webcast covering – separating track events, field events and throws.

Teams sharing the track with the host school Bryant University, will be Central Connecticut, Fairleigh Dickinson, Long Island University, Merrimack, Mount Saint Mary’s, Sacred Heart, Saint Francis Brooklyn, Saint Francis University, Wagner.

Live coverage on Saturday will begin at 8:00 am with action on the track, with field events starting at 9:30 am. Sunday’s action start at 9:30 am with the afternoon coverage get going at 2:30 pm.

Ways To Stream: Northeast Conference Outdoor Championships

NEC Front Row Live Stream Links

Day 1 Morning: Track (8 am) | Field (9:30 am) | Throws (9:30 am)

Day 1 Afternoon: Track (3:30 pm) | Field (3 pm) | Throws (3 pm)

Day 2 Morning: Track (9:30 am) | Field (9:30 am) | Throws (9:30 am)

Day 2 Afternoon: Track (2:30 pm) | Field (2:30 pm) | Throws (2:30 pm)

NEC Outdoor Track & Field Championship Links

Schedule of Events | Live Results

Pack Network will produce the event with assistance from the Bryant athletics digital media team.

Please note that spectators will NOT be allowed to attend the Championship as per Bryant institutional policy because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more championship information, please visit NEC Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship Headquarters and NEC Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship Headquarters.