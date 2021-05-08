Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Main News

Ways to watch and follow Ready Steady Tokyo meet live!

Watch live streaming and follow all the results and updates from the Ready Steady Tokyo – 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Sunday, May 9.

Published

Watch live streaming and follow all the results and updates from the Ready Steady Tokyo – 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Sunday, May 9. The summer Olympic host nation will entertain several leading athletes at Japan’s National Stadium and you will not want to miss the action this weekend.

Ready Steady Tokyo – Test Olympic Meeting?

The event, which serves as the official test meeting for this summer’s delayed 2020 Olympic Games, will feature some of Japan’s leading athletes, in addition to a host of international stars, including World high jump champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, four-time world champion sprinter Justin Gatlin of USA, Indonesian Lalu Muhammad Zohri and Kenya’s Cleophas Kandie. Japanese sub-10-second runners Yuki Koike and Yoshihide Kiryu will also feature.

Sunday’s Ready Steady Tokyo meeting will present 20 disciplines, including the men’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, and long jump, as well as the women’s 1500m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, and long jump, among several other events.

The event will be streamed live for two-and-a-half hours and the webcast will be available to several track and field supporters via the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 18:30 local time (5:30 AM Sunday, Eastern Time).

Per the World Athletics release, the YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the territories where broadcast rights have been sold.

Please use the list of territories below to find the official broadcasters where you will be able to access the live stream. Also, you can follow the live results and complete schedule using the following links – Timetable, start lists and results | Meeting website

Flow Sports via FloTrackAnguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay – DirecTV

Australia, USA – FloTrack

Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia – Arena Sport

Brazil – Globo (no geo-block)

Czech Republic – CT Sport (delayed, following day)

Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden – Viaplay

Finland – CMore Sport 1

France (including all French Overseas Territories: French Guyana, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna) – L’Equipe (delayed, same day)

Germany – sportdeutschland.tv

Hungary – Sport1

Israel ­– 5PLUS Channel

Italy – SkySport1

Japan – TBS

Poland – Polsat Sport Extra

Slovakia – HUSTE.tv

Spain – Teledeporte

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

World-Track Polls

Predicted most outstanding college athletes this outdoor season?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

More News

2021_Wisconsin_B1G_Invitational_live_results

Just In

Follow Wisconsin B1G Invitational LIVE!

Follow live results from the Wisconsin B1G Invitational at the McClimon Outdoor Track in Madison on Saturday, May 8.

13 hours ago

You May Also Like

News Brief

Kenya's Kitwara wins Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Sammy Kitwara of Kenya won the 40th Peachtree Road Race with a time of 27:21 in his debut in the annual 6.2-mile...

July 4, 2009

External news

Steve Mullings awaits 200m challenge in Berlin

Former national 200m champion Steve Mullings was so confident he would make the team to the 12th IAAF World Championships in Berlin, Germany, he...

July 3, 2009

Digital Results

Central American and Caribbean (CAC) RESULTS

Complete results from the Central American and Caribbean Athletics Championships (CAC) in at Havana’s Estadio Panamericano.

July 6, 2009

Standard

IAAF World Youth Championships

The page will show you the qualifying standards for the 6th IAAF World Youth Championships in Bressanone, ITA from 8/12 July 2009. The championships...

May 16, 2008