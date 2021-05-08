Ways to watch and follow Ready Steady Tokyo meet live!

Watch live streaming and follow all the results and updates from the Ready Steady Tokyo – 2021 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Sunday, May 9. The summer Olympic host nation will entertain several leading athletes at Japan’s National Stadium and you will not want to miss the action this weekend.

Ready Steady Tokyo – Test Olympic Meeting?

The event, which serves as the official test meeting for this summer’s delayed 2020 Olympic Games, will feature some of Japan’s leading athletes, in addition to a host of international stars, including World high jump champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, four-time world champion sprinter Justin Gatlin of USA, Indonesian Lalu Muhammad Zohri and Kenya’s Cleophas Kandie. Japanese sub-10-second runners Yuki Koike and Yoshihide Kiryu will also feature.

Sunday’s Ready Steady Tokyo meeting will present 20 disciplines, including the men’s 100m, 200m, 400m, 5000m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, high jump, and long jump, as well as the women’s 1500m, 5000m, 100m hurdles, and long jump, among several other events.

The event will be streamed live for two-and-a-half hours and the webcast will be available to several track and field supporters via the World Athletics YouTube channel beginning at 18:30 local time (5:30 AM Sunday, Eastern Time).

Per the World Athletics release, the YouTube stream will be geoblocked in the territories where broadcast rights have been sold.

Please use the list of territories below to find the official broadcasters where you will be able to access the live stream. Also, you can follow the live results and complete schedule using the following links – Timetable, start lists and results | Meeting website

Flow Sports via FloTrack – Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vicent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay – DirecTV

Australia, USA – FloTrack

Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia – Arena Sport

Brazil – Globo (no geo-block)

Czech Republic – CT Sport (delayed, following day)

Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Sweden – Viaplay

Finland – CMore Sport 1

France (including all French Overseas Territories: French Guyana, French Polynesia, Guadaloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, New Caledonia, Reunion, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Wallis and Futuna) – L’Equipe (delayed, same day)

Germany – sportdeutschland.tv

Hungary – Sport1

Israel ­– 5PLUS Channel

Italy – SkySport1

Japan – TBS

Poland – Polsat Sport Extra

Slovakia – HUSTE.tv

Spain – Teledeporte