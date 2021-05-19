When is the DII outdoor championships and how to watch live

The 2021 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships qualifiers have been announced and here is how and where you can watch the live stream and follow the live results and updates.

The championships will be held from Wednesday, May, 27 through Saturday, May, 29 in Allendale, Michigan at the Grand Valley State Track & Field Stadium. This year’s championships will be co-hosted by Grand Valley State University and the West Michigan Sports Commission. For live streaming of the championships, fans can visit www.NCAA.com.

A total of 566 participants, including 283 men and 283 women, were announced by the NCAA Track and Field Committee to compete in the championships. The list of qualified student-athletes for the championships were selected from the automatic and provisional standards rankings for each event.

You can see a complete list of qualifiers at https://results.leonetiming.com/?mid=2251. Heat sheets and the live results updates will also be on the above website by Monday, May 24, while and a direct link to follow the live stream will be posted on World-Track as soon as one becomes available to us.

Among the athletes slated to compete at the 2021 NCAA Division II men’s and women’s outdoor track and field championships are Benjamin Azamati of West Texas A&M, Isaac Harding of Grand Valley State, Trevor Bassitt of Ashland, Ushan Perera from TAMU-Commerce, along with Lyric Holman of Fort Hays State, Adams State’s Roisin Flanagan and Eilish Flanagan, and Marie-Jeanne Ourega of the Academy of Art.