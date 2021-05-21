Where are the 2021 NCAA outdoor regionals, how to watch?

The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Regional Preliminary Championships will take place from two different locations from May 26-29 and you can watch live streaming coverage from both locations live on SECN+ via WatchESPN.com. The twin four-day championships will provide a lot of excitement for the viewing fans as athletes push for qualifying spots to the NCAA Championships in June.

When And Where Are The 2021 NCAA Outdoor Regionals?

You can watch the live SECN+ stream on your computer, but the live coverage can also be access from your Amazon Fire TV, Firesticks, Apple TV, Roku, a high-end mobile device, or from any tablet with live internet access. The complete list of student-athletes participating at the meet is available on the following website.

For those who would like to follow all the coverage from the West Regional live results will be here while for the live stream of the meet you can check the links below. For East Regional results follow this link.

Live Stats | 2021 NCAA East Preliminary Round

Heat Sheets: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday

Video Stream: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday

Live Stats | 2021 NCAA West Preliminary Round

Heat Sheets: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday

Video Stream: Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday

The 2021 NCAA East Regional Preliminary meeting will run from Wednesday, May, 27 until Saturday, May 29, and hosted by the University of North Florida at the Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M University, in College Station, TX, meanwhile, will serve as the host site for the 2021 NCAA West Regional Preliminary meeting. The championships will take place at the E.B. Cushing Stadium.

The qualifiers from the two regional meetings will advance to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, to be held from June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

Some of the top schools set to participate at the regionals are LSU, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, BYU, Oregon, USC, Texas Tech, Baylor, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Houston, Kentucky, and North Carolina A&T, among others.