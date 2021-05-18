Connect with us

World leader Holloway to line up at USATF Open: Watch live
How to watch 2021 USATF Open, schedule

Bolt sprints to the defense of Watson amid criticism

Kerley vs Gatlin vs De Grasse at Ostrava Golden Spike

[Updated May 17] NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Leading Marks

Watch American world leader Grant Holloway race in the men’s 110m hurdles at the 2021 USATF Open meeting on Tuesday. Live streaming is online!

Published

World leader Grant Holloway is among the featured athletes who will compete at the 2021 USATF Open meeting at Athletic Performance Ranch in Fort Worth, TX, on Tuesday, May 18. The meeting will be live-streamed on USATF.TV via RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, and will start at 12:00 pm ET and conclude at 5:44 pm ET.

Holloway, who leads the world performance list in the men’s 110m hurdles with a solid 13.07 seconds, done at the Percy Beard Track in Gainesville, FL, on April 17, will start from heat one of the event at the 2021 USATF Open meeting on Tuesday, before looking to keep his winning streak going in the final at 4:56 p.m.

How To Watch 2021 USATF Open, Schedule

Jamaican 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Andrew Riley will also race in heat one of the event along side Holloway with Shane Brathwaite of Barbados, the 2019 Pan American Games and USA’s Nicholas Anderson also starting in the heat.

The second semi-final heat will include American Aaron Mallett, Daniel Roberts of the USA, Ruebin Walters of Trinidad and Tobago.

A total of nine athletes will progress to the final of the men’s 110m hurdles. The top three 3 men from each heat plus the next 3 best times will advance to the final.

Camacho-Quinn Headlines Women’s 100m Hurdles

Meanwhile, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, the world leader with a sparkling 12.32 PB, will race in heat one of the women’s 100m hurdles and will start as the favorite to win the final of the event.

Kristi Castlin and Tia Jones of the United States and Jamaican Rushelle Burton are the starters expected to challenge Camacho-Quinn in the first heat.

Racing from heat two will be star multi-event athlete Taliyah Brooks of USA with World Indoor 2018 Championships silver in the 60m hurdles Christina Clemons of USA and and 2018 Beijing Olympic champion Dawn Harper-Nelson (USA) also competing from that section.

Nine athletes will advance to the final of the women’s 100m hurdles, slated to go off at 4:48 p.m. The top 3 from each heat plus the next 3 best times will progress.

