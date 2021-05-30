Young runs 9.89s, beats Lyles at Pure Summer Invitational in Clermont

Isiah Young blasted to a personal best of 9.89 seconds (+0.2 m/s) to beat Noah Lyles and win the men’s 100 meters at the Pure Summer Invitational meet, held at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida, on Sunday, May 30.

Young Fast At Pure Summer Invitational

After easing to 10.10 seconds to win his heat, Young returned just over 90 minutes to dominate section one of the timed finals.

The 31-year-old, who is now certainly one of the favorites to win the 100m title at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, next month, was securing his second successive victory over Lyles, following his win over the world 200m champion at the 2021 adidas Boost Boston Games, in Boston, Massachusetts, a week ago.

The winning time in Clermont, improved the previous season-best performance for Young, who ran 9.94 seconds in Boston. His personal best coming into the race on Sunday was 9.92s, set in 2018.

Meanwhile, Lyles finished second in 10.05s, while American teenage star Jaylen Slade clocked an impressive personal best of 10.08s for third place, Kyree King was also solid when running 10.10s for fourth.

Johnson Wins Women’s Race Over Bartoletta

Kortnei Johnson won the women’s 100m after clocking 11.17s in the final. She ran 11.16s to qualify fastest earlier in the evening in the heats. Olympic long jump champion Tianna Bartoletta was just a shoe behind in 11.18s.

Elsewhere at the Pure Summer Invitational, Kaylin Whitney posted 51.86s to win the women’s 400m, while Machel Cedenio of Trinidad and Tobago won the men’s race in 45.37, beating American Beijing 2008 Olympic champion Lashawn Merritt who ran 45.45, and Bahamian Alonzo Russell (46.23).

Ruebin Walters of Trinidad and Tobago won the men’s 110m hurdles with 13.53 seconds, Candace Hill ran 22.99 to pick up the win in the women’s 200m, with the men’s race going to Kyle Greaux of Trinidad and Tobago in a season’s best of 20.70 over Jamaican Nickel Ashmeade (20.71) and USA’s Jaylen Bacon (20.72).