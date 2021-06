2021 Jamaica Olympic trials Day 2 order of events, Watch live

Day 2 schedule and how to watch live streaming coverage of the 2021 Jamaica trials on Friday, June 25. Fans can watch all the live television broadcast will be on TVJ for the viewers watching from Jamaica, while those who are outside the country can follow the online streaming webcast by clicking here for all the details.

In addition, to live video and radio, you can also follow live results and updates of the championships inside the National Stadium in Kingston. Live results by clicking here.

More than 20 finals are slated to take place on Friday’s second day of competition, including the men’s and women’s 100m, the 400m hurdles for men and women, as well as a number of other finals in junior competitions.

The likes of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson who all broke 11-seconds in their heats on Thursday night will all return for the semi-finals, along with Briana Williams, the other heat winner with 11.00s.

On the men’s side, Yohan Blake, Davonte Burnett, Julian Forte and Oblique Seville will line up in the men’s 100m semi-finals.

2021 Jamaica Olympic Trials Day 2 Schedule – Order of Events

Session: 2 JAAA/SVL NATIONAL JUNIOR& SENIOR TRIALS

Day 2 – Friday 6/25/2021 – Starts at 10:00 AM

Event Round

8:30 PM #28 Boys 18-19 Javelin Throw Under 20 Finals

8:30 AM #39 Girls 17 & Under 100 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Prelims

8:43 AM #40 Girls 18-19 100 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Prelims

9:00 AM #41 Boys 17 & Under 110 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Prelims

9:00 AM #54 Boys 18-19 High Jump Under 20 Finals

9:00 AM #49 Girls 18-19 Shot Put Under 20 Finals

9:00 AM #55 Girls 17 & Under Triple Jump Under 18 Finals

9:02 AM #57 Girls 18-19 Triple Jump Under 20 Finals

9:15 AM #42 Boys 18-19 110 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Prelims

9:35 AM #13 Girls 17 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 18 Semis

9:45 AM #14 Boys 17 & Under 400 Meter Dash Under 18 Semis

9:55 AM #15 Girls 18-19 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Semis

10:05 AM #16 Boys 18-19 400 Meter Dash Under 20 Semis

10:30 AM #47 Girls 17 & Under Shot Put Under 18 Finals

10:30 AM #52 Boys 17 & Under High Jump Under 18 Finals

10:30 AM #17 Girls 17 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 18 Finals

10:45 AM #18 Boys 17 & Under 1500 Meter Run Under 18 Finals

11:00 AM #19 Girls 18-19 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

11:15 AM #20 Boys 18-19 1500 Meter Run Under 20 Finals

11:30 AM #34 Boys 17 & Under Discus Throw Under 18 Finals

11:30 AM #43 Girls 17 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 18 Prelims

11:40 AM #44 Boys 17 & Under 200 Meter Dash Under 18 Prelims

11:55 AM #45 Girls 18-19 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

12:05 PM #46 Boys 18-19 200 Meter Dash Under 20 Prelims

12:35 PM #1 Girls 17 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Finals

12:45 PM #3 Girls 18-19 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

1:00 PM #36 Boys 18-19 Discus Throw Under 20 Finals

1:00 PM #2 Boys 17 & Under 400 Meter Hurdles Under 18 Finals

1:10 PM #4 Boys 18-19 400 Meter Hurdles Under 20 Finals

5:00 PM #84 Men 20+ Triple Jump SENIOR Finals

5:15 PM #63 Women 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

5:30 PM #64 Men 20+ 400 Meter Dash SENIOR Prelims

5:30 PM #85 Women 20+ Discus Throw SENIOR Finals

6:10 PM #66 Men 20+ 800 Meter Run SENIOR Prelims

6:45 PM #81 Women 20+ Long Jump SENIOR Finals

6:25 PM #59 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

6:45 PM #60 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Semis

7:05 PM #73 Women 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

7:15 PM #74 Men 20+ 400 Meter Hurdles SENIOR Finals

7:25 PM #67 Women 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:35 PM #68 Men 20+ 1500 Meter Run SENIOR Finals

7:55 PM #59 Women 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals

8:15 PM #60 Men 20+ 100 Meter Dash SENIOR Finals